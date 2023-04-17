Emergence of mysterious letters create a buzz after Atiq-Ashraf killing

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Following the double murders of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf on Saturday night, the emergence of three envelopes allegedly containing the letters of Ashraf have created quite a buzz in the social media circles on Monday.

The letters in question reportedly contain the name of a high-ranking police official, who had allegedly threatened Ashraf to finish him on his next visit to Prayagraj.

According to Ashraf's lawyer, Vijay Mishra, when Ashraf was brought to Prayagraj on March 28 for the deliverance of MP/MLA court order in connection with Umesh Pal abduction case in he was an accused along with Atiq and eight others, a senior police officer had threatened him saying that this time he was being sent back safe but would be taken out of jail again in two weeks and would be eliminated.

Ashraf had expressed those fears to the media persons while going back to the Bareilly jail after getting exonerated in the Umesh Pal abduction case for want of evidence.

According to Ashraf's lawyer, when he had visited Bareilly jail after a court order to meet him, Ashraf, had told him that he had written three letters addressed to the Chief Justice of India, Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

ALSO READ | I'll be found dead by the roadside: Atiq's premonition came true

"These letters are contained in three separate envelopes and should reach authorities concerned if he is killed in future,” said the lawyer narrating his interaction with deceased gangster.

On Monday, Ashraf’s lawyer told a section of media that the letters would reach authorities concerned as soon as per the wish of his client. Though he did not disclose how the letters would be sent, he said that arrangements for sending them were made.

Meanwhile, in a section of media, there were reports about Ashraf breaching his promise made to the police officers to hand over three shooters of Umesh Pal murder case.

As per the sources, Ashraf had made the promise while going back from Prayagraj on March 28 but he did not keep his words after reaching the jail.

WEB SCRAWL | In UP badlands, will Atiq's killing see new breed of criminals who seek fame by targeting bigger fish?

LUCKNOW: Following the double murders of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf on Saturday night, the emergence of three envelopes allegedly containing the letters of Ashraf have created quite a buzz in the social media circles on Monday. The letters in question reportedly contain the name of a high-ranking police official, who had allegedly threatened Ashraf to finish him on his next visit to Prayagraj. According to Ashraf's lawyer, Vijay Mishra, when Ashraf was brought to Prayagraj on March 28 for the deliverance of MP/MLA court order in connection with Umesh Pal abduction case in he was an accused along with Atiq and eight others, a senior police officer had threatened him saying that this time he was being sent back safe but would be taken out of jail again in two weeks and would be eliminated.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Ashraf had expressed those fears to the media persons while going back to the Bareilly jail after getting exonerated in the Umesh Pal abduction case for want of evidence. According to Ashraf's lawyer, when he had visited Bareilly jail after a court order to meet him, Ashraf, had told him that he had written three letters addressed to the Chief Justice of India, Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. ALSO READ | I'll be found dead by the roadside: Atiq's premonition came true "These letters are contained in three separate envelopes and should reach authorities concerned if he is killed in future,” said the lawyer narrating his interaction with deceased gangster. On Monday, Ashraf’s lawyer told a section of media that the letters would reach authorities concerned as soon as per the wish of his client. Though he did not disclose how the letters would be sent, he said that arrangements for sending them were made. Meanwhile, in a section of media, there were reports about Ashraf breaching his promise made to the police officers to hand over three shooters of Umesh Pal murder case. As per the sources, Ashraf had made the promise while going back from Prayagraj on March 28 but he did not keep his words after reaching the jail. WEB SCRAWL | In UP badlands, will Atiq's killing see new breed of criminals who seek fame by targeting bigger fish?