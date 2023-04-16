Home Nation

'I'll be found dead by the roadside. I will be killed in an encounter': Atiq's premonition came true 

Atiq used to take pride in having represented Phulpur in Lok Sabha like the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru who had also won his first Lok Sabha election from the same seat.

Published: 16th April 2023 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2023 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

Former Samajwadi Party MP Atiq Ahmed

Former Samajwadi Party MP Atiq Ahmed. (Photo | ANI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed would have never imagined that the words uttered by him casually during an election rally in 2004 would turn out to be prophetic on Saturday night.

Sadak ke kinare padal milab hum. Encounter hoi. Ya police maari, ya koi apni biradari ka sirfira. (I will be found dead by the roadside. I will be killed in an encounter either by police or by someone from the criminals’ tribe) — slain don Atiq Ahmed had said way back in 2004 during an election rally in Phulpur. He won the seat then as a Samajwadi Party candidate under the stewardship of the late Mulayam Singh Yadav.

How his words came true on Saturday night when the gangster, handcuffed with brother Ashraf was lying dead in a pool of blood on the road in front of the local hospital, after being shot by three assailants.

ALSO READ | 'Jungle Raj', 'mafia raj', anarchy: Opposition slams BJP over killing of Atiq Ahmad 

Perhaps, the words spoken by the gangster in 2004 reflect the fear and the insight he had about the unpredictability of his life owing to his acts of gruesome crime. It was the time when Atiq was having a reign of terror not only in Prayagraj and adjoining districts but till the state capital Lucknow.

One-time SP MP and five-time MLA – once from SP, once from Apna Dal (S) and three times independent-- from Allahabad west seat, Atiq used to take pride in having represented Phulpur in Lok Sabha like the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru who had also won his first Lok Sabha election from the same seat. Not only this, Atiq used to feel proud of being lodged in Naini jail where Pundit Nehru was also incarcerated during the freedom struggle.

ALSO READ | Kin of Atiq killers disown them  

Pandit ji ki tarah hum Naini jail me bhi rahe hai. Woh kitab likhe wahan, hume apni historysheet ki wajah se jana pada tha (Like Nehru, I have also been to Naini jail. He wrote books there, I went because of my history sheet), he used to tell the scribes often.

Atiq would express his fear for life every now and then to the media persons. Once he said: “Sab ko pata hota hai anjaam kya hona hai. Kab tak taala ja sakta hai, yeh sab (contesting election) iski hi jaddojahad hai (We, as criminals, know what will be our fate. Every day is a struggle to postpone this ordeal and delay the inevitable).

WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Atiq Ahmed prophetic Election rally in 2004
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed being brought from Sabarmati Central Jail to present again before a Prayagraj court in the Umesh Pal murder case, in Ahmedabad,  April 11, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Gangster Atiq Ahmed, brother shot dead while in police custody in Uttar Pradesh
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
TN caste Hindu man kills son for marrying Dalit girl, grandma who came in the way also killed
Security personnel in Sambalpur during curfew on April 15, 2023. ( Photo | PTI)
Curfew imposed, internet suspension period extended in Sambalpur 
Many Pahadi dishes are believed to have health benefits (Photo Courtesy | Uttarakhand Tourism Department)
The secret of Pahadi food? Salt and other hyperlocal ingredients that give it a unique flavour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp