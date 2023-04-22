Home Nation

Higher educational institutions in India increased significantly in last nine years: Centre

Published: 22nd April 2023 10:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2023 10:15 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The number of universities in India has witnessed a significant rise in the last nine years, up from 723 in 2014 to 1,113 in 2023, the Union Education Ministry said Saturday.

Moreover, 5,298 colleges have been built in the last nine years -- up from 38,498 in 2014 to 43,796 in 2023 -- which has led to increased access to education for students across the country.

Officials said it is noteworthy that 43% of universities and 61.4% of colleges are located in rural areas.

Moreover, the government has also expanded the number of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) across the country.

“With 7 IITs and 7 IIMs built in the last 9 years, the government has ensured enhanced opportunities for students to pursue higher education,” said an official.

The government has taken significant measures to increase gateways to education for the youth by giving a boost to building universities, IITs, IIMs, and similar institutions across the country, officials added.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, overall, the progressive institutional structure has played a vital role in the development of India's education system.

“Their focus on high-quality education, research, and innovation has helped to position India as a global player in various fields,” the statement added.

Officials said that the total enrollment in higher education has also increased to nearly 4.14 crore in 2020-21 from 3.85 crores in 2019-20.

Additionally, the strength of the Institutes of National Importance (INIs) have almost doubled from 75 in 2014-15 to 149 in 2020-21.

