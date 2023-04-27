Home Nation

Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh released from Bihar jail days after prison rule change

Anand was serving a life term for his alleged role in the 1994 murder of the then Gopalganj collector G Krishnaiah, a young IAS officer during a funeral procession.

Published: 27th April 2023 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2023 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Anand Mohan

Former Bihar MP Anand Mohan. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar's infamous gangster-turned-politician and former MP Anand Mohan was set free from Bihar's Saharsa divisional jail on Thursday, a day after a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in Patna high court against the government's decision to release him along with 26 others from jail.

Sources said that the order for release of Anand Mohan, convicted in the murder case of the then Gopalganj district magistrate G Krishnaiah, reached the Saharsa jail on Wednesday. Accordingly, he was set free next morning.

Hundreds of Anand's supporters had assembled outside the main gate of Saharsa jail to receive their popular leader. However, he came out through the back door and was allowed to move in a luxury car.

“He was released around 4. 30 am for security reasons. We had inputs about assemblage of a large number of supporters to receive him,” said an official of the divisional jail.

ALSO READ | Dalit outfit moves Patna HC against release of murder accused ex-MP Anand in Bihar

Anand had returned to jail on Wednesday after his 15-day parole came to an end. His release has created a controversy as rules were tweaked by the government for the purpose. Besides him, 26 other convicts have also been set free.

ALSO READ | Crack in Bihar's Mahagathbandhan over release of Anand Mohan

On Wednesday, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in Patna high court against government's decision to release the convicts serving life sentence.

The PIL was filed on behalf of Amar Jyoti, Bihar in-charge of Bhim Army's Bharat
Ekta Mission.

ALSO READ | Ex-MP Anand Mohan among 27 to be freed after spending more than 14 years in Bihar jails

It alleged that the Nitish Kumar government tweaked state's prison manual to favour life convicts serving sentence for serious crimes.

On April 24, law department issued a notification asking superintendents of jails concerned to initiate process of release convicts on permanent basis in the wake of recent decision of state government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anand Mohan Singh Saharsa jail 1994 murder
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Won't notify fact-checking unit for fake news against govt till July 5: Centre tells Bombay HC
Former Bihar MP Anand Mohan. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh released from Bihar jail days after prison rule change
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Arunachal: HC declares BJP MLA's election void for concealing info on properties
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Legal tangle in UP: Man alleges cops filed charges against his son who died 17 years ago

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp