Home Nation

Haryana violence: Living under the shadow of fear in Gurugram, Sohna

A fruit juice vendor in Sector 70, pleading anonymity, told this newspaper that a mob had reached his shop on Tuesday to vandalise it, but left him unharmed after they came to know that he is a Hindu.

Published: 03rd August 2023 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

A collage of charred remains of a shop (L) and flames rising from another shop that was set ablaze by miscreants during fresh violence in Gurugram, Haryana, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

GURUGRAM: A day after mobs went berserk and shops were vandalised, an uneasy calm prevailed in the Millennium City on Wednesday amid the heavy presence of the police force, which conducted flag marches at several places. Some workers have begun migrating from the city and also from nearby Manesar due to fear of violence.

Schools, colleges and offices, which had been shut by the administration for two days, were opened. However, thin attendance was reported. Educational institutions remain closed in neighbouring Sohna, though. Shops in Sohna, which had been shut earlier in the day, were only opened following the intervention of the peace committee comprising members from both communities.

Though the district administration claimed that the situation in Gurgaon and Sohna was normal, fear of fresh violence was palpable among shopkeepers. Several meat, scrap and furniture shops at Gurugram’s Pataudi Chowk, Khandsa Road and Sector 70 had been attacked and vandalised on Tuesday.

A fruit juice vendor in Sector 70, pleading anonymity, told this newspaper that a mob had reached his shop on Tuesday to vandalise it, but left him unharmed after they came to know that he is a Hindu.

A few shopkeepers put out notices outside their shops, saying they belong to a certain community, in an effort to avoid mob violence. In Badshahpur, a Muslim snack vendor said he opened his shop only after the police assurance.

ALSO READ:

Nuh violence: 20 companies of forces deployed in Haryana, says CM Khattar

Death toll in Haryana communal violence rises to six; 116 arrested so far

Union Minister asks why people were carrying weapons at religious yatra in Haryana's Nuh

Gurugram mosque set on fire, imam shot dead; curfew imposed in Haryana's Nuh

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Haryana Haryana violence communal violence Nuh violence Gurugram violence Nuh Gurugram
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp