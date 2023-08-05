More houses, shops razed on day-3 of bulldozer action in violence-hit Nuh 

By Online Desk

GURUGRAM: Continuing its demolition drive, the district administration on Saturday morning razed houses and shops of local residents in Haryana's Nuh.

According to PTI, the authorities bulldozed illegal constructions on 2.6 acres of land around Nalhar Medical College in the state.

Around 15 other temporary structures were also demolished as part of the drive, police said.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ashwani Kumar said the owners of some of these structures were involved in the violence during the Braj Mandal religious yatra. He also said that the demolition drive will continue. His statement comes a day after officials said the demolition had nothing to do with the communal violence.

A police official said the demolition drive began from Adbar Chowk and will continue till Tiranga Chowk.

The local MLA and deputy leader of the Congress Legislature Party, Aftab Ahmed, has protested against such action.

"In Nuh, it is not only the houses of the poor that are being demolished, but the faith and trust of the common people is being destroyed as well. Villagers have said that houses and shops were demolished today, by giving notice in back date of one month. Government is taking wrong action to hide administrative failures, this is repressive policy," he tweeted along with a video of the demolition.

#नूंह में ये महज ग़रीबों के मकान ही नहीं ढहाए जा रहे बल्कि आम जन के विश्वास, भरोसे को गिराया जा रहा है। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि आज महीने पुरानी बैक डेट में नोटिस देकर आज ही मकान दुकान गिरा दिये।

सरकार प्रशासनिक विफलताओं को छुपाने के लिए गलत कारवाई कर रही है, ये दमनकारी नीति है। pic.twitter.com/U7DOLisTUN — Ch Aftab Ahmed MLA (@Aftabnuh) August 4, 2023

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in clashes that erupted in Muslim-dominated Nuh when a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession or the Braj Mandal Yatra was attacked by mobs on Monday. Gurugram had also witnessed stray incidents of clashes.

Nuh District Magistrate Dhirender Khadgata said the curfew has been relaxed and people can step out to buy essential goods from 12 noon to 3 pm.

Authorities bulldozed about 250 shanties on encroached government land in Tauru town and other areas in neighbouring Nuh district, with Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij indicating on Friday the demolitions were part of action against those involved in the communal clashes.

(With inputs from PTI)

