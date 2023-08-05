Home Nation

More houses, shops razed on day-3 of bulldozer action in violence-hit Nuh 

Sub Divisional Magistrate said the owners of some of these structures were involved in the violence during the Braj Mandal religious yatra. He also said that the demolition drive will continue.

Published: 05th August 2023 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana's Nuh

The district administration on Saturday morning razed houses and shops of local residents in Haryana's Nuh. (Photo | Videograb)

By Online Desk

GURUGRAM: Continuing its demolition drive, the district administration on Saturday morning razed houses and shops of local residents in Haryana's Nuh. 

According to PTI, the authorities bulldozed illegal constructions on 2.6 acres of land around Nalhar Medical College in the state.

Around 15 other temporary structures were also demolished as part of the drive, police said.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ashwani Kumar said the owners of some of these structures were involved in the violence during the Braj Mandal religious yatra. He also said that the demolition drive will continue. His statement comes a day after officials said the demolition had nothing to do with the communal violence.

A police official said the demolition drive began from Adbar Chowk and will continue till Tiranga Chowk.

The local MLA and deputy leader of the Congress Legislature Party, Aftab Ahmed, has protested against such action.

"In Nuh, it is not only the houses of the poor that are being demolished, but the faith and trust of the common people is being destroyed as well. Villagers have said that houses and shops were demolished today, by giving notice in back date of one month. Government is taking wrong action to hide administrative failures, this is repressive policy," he tweeted along with a video of the demolition.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in clashes that erupted in Muslim-dominated Nuh when a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession or the Braj Mandal Yatra was attacked by mobs on Monday. Gurugram had also witnessed stray incidents of clashes.

Nuh District Magistrate Dhirender Khadgata said the curfew has been relaxed and people can step out to buy essential goods from 12 noon to 3 pm.

ALSO READ: Over 200 arrested, 102 FIRs lodged in Nuh violence: Haryana minister

Authorities bulldozed about 250 shanties on encroached government land in Tauru town and other areas in neighbouring Nuh district, with Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij indicating on Friday the demolitions were part of action against those involved in the communal clashes.

(With inputs from PTI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
communal clashes Demolition drive Nuh Haryana violence
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp