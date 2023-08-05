Phulwari Sharif terror module: Two suspected PFI operatives arrested from Bihar's East Champaran

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Two suspected members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) have been arrested from Bihar's East Champaran district. The suspects—Shahid Reza and Md. Kaif—were being interrogated by senior officials at Chakia police station in East Champaran district.

Superintendent of Police (SP), East Champaran, Kantesh Kumar Mishra said that one country-made pistol was recovered from the possession of one of the suspects identified as Shahid. The two were picked up from the Officers' Colony at Chakia.

SP Mishra said that a two-member National Investigation Agency (NIA) team had reached Motihari, the district headquarters of East Champaran, with specific information about Shahid and Kaif. “We cooperated with the NIA team in the arrest of the suspected PFI operatives,” he told the media.

The NIA team swung into action and arrested Shahid and Kaif on the basis of information elicited from a kingpin of the group Md. Sultan alias Usman alias Yaqub, who was arrested from East Champaran district by Bihar's special task force on July 19.

A day earlier, NIA filed a supplementary chargesheet against four accused in the Phulwarisharif terror module case involving activists of outlawed PFI. Altogether 15 members have been arrested so far in connection with the case. On July 12 last year, the investigating agency had registered an FIR against 26 persons for being allegedly involved in anti-India activities.

Those charge-sheeted in the supplementary chargesheet on Friday include Mohammad Tanveer, Mohammad Abid, Mohammad Belal and Mohammad Irshad Alam, all residents of Bihar's East Champaran district.

The first supplementary chargesheet was submitted in the special NIA court in Patna on January 7 this year. In the chargesheet, it was alleged by the investigating agency that Mohammad Irshad Alam was an active member of PFI.

Besides, Alam was closely associated with a criminal syndicate that used to supply illegal weapons. Alam along with Mohammad Abid and Mohammad Tanveer had hatched a conspiracy to spread hatred in the society by killing a youth belonging to a particular community.

During the investigation, it came to light that Mohammad Yaqub worked as a master trainer who used to impart physical training to youths under the banner of PFI. In addition, he was charged with imparting training of weapons to youths.

Camps were organised to impart training of weapons in different parts of the state under the garb of physical training. The investigating agency further alleged that the motive behind the organisation of such training camps was to spread violence and hatred in society to destabilize the nation.

On July 19, Yaqub alias Sultan alias Usman was arrested from the East Champaran district. He was on the radar of the NIA ever since the terror module was busted in Patna's Phulwarisharif area last year.

