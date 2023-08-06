Flattening of shanties of Muslim migrants in Haryana: 'Were notices sent as required by law? asks TMC

By Online Desk

TMC leader and Rajya Sabha member Saket Gokhale has raised the issue of bulldozers flattening the shanties of migrant workers following the Nuh violence in Haryana.

He has raised a few questions and demanded answers from the sub-divisional magistrate.

Gokhale questioned why were these demolitions done during a curfew and how come the government realized that these are "illegal encroachments" only after the recent violence. Were any notices sent as required by law? he asked.

He further questioned that if the people living in the shanties were "illegal immigrants," how did the sub-divisional magistrate of Nuh identify and determine that? How many cases under Passport Act, 1967 have been registered?

"How many homes of VHP goons and others, who participated in the violence and were carrying illegal weapons and firearms, have been identified and demolished?" he further asked.

Saket Gokhale said that Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar needs to come clean urgently on why no action has been taken against VHP goons who were involved in the riots.

The communal riots that broke out in Nuh on August 1 claimed the lives of six people. Several shops were gutted as miscreants targeted the properties of Muslims.



