Home Nation

Flattening of shanties of Muslim migrants in Haryana: 'Were notices sent as required by law? asks TMC

Gokhale questioned why were these demolitions done during a curfew and how come the government realized that these are "illegal encroachments" only after the recent violence.

Published: 06th August 2023 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2023 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana's Nuh

The district administration on Saturday morning razed houses and shops of local residents in Haryana's Nuh. (Photo | Videograb)

By Online Desk

TMC leader and Rajya Sabha member Saket Gokhale has raised the issue of bulldozers flattening the shanties of migrant workers following the Nuh violence in Haryana.

He has raised a few questions and demanded answers from the sub-divisional magistrate.

Gokhale questioned why were these demolitions done during a curfew and how come the government realized that these are "illegal encroachments" only after the recent violence. Were any notices sent as required by law? he asked.

He further questioned that if the people living in the shanties were "illegal immigrants," how did the sub-divisional magistrate of Nuh identify and determine that? How many cases under Passport Act, 1967 have been registered?

"How many homes of VHP goons and others, who participated in the violence and were carrying illegal weapons and firearms, have been identified and demolished?" he further asked.

ALSO READ | While bulldozers raze shanties in Haryana's Muslim-dominated Nuh, no action against Bajrang Dal men

Saket Gokhale said that Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar needs to come clean urgently on why no action has been taken against VHP goons who were involved in the riots.

The communal riots that broke out in Nuh on August 1 claimed the lives of six people. Several shops were gutted as miscreants targeted the properties of Muslims.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nuh violence TMC Saket Gokhale
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp