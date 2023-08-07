Home Nation

Medical student falls into natural spring in Uttarakhand while taking selfie, dies

Swati Jain, a first-year MBBS student at a medical college, climbed a rock and started taking selfies when she slipped and fell into the spring.

By PTI

DEHRADUN:  A 20-year-old medical student died after falling into the Sahastradhara in Uttarakhand while taking a selfie, police said on Monday.

Sahastradhara, a natural spring on the outskirts of Dehradun, is a popular tourist spot.

Swati Jain, a first-year MBBS student at a medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, went to Sahastradhara with a friend on Sunday.

After bathing in the water, Jain climbed a rock and started taking selfies when she slipped and fell into the spring, Rajpur SHO Jitendra Chauhan said.

She was swept away by the strong currents of the spring, which was in spate following heavy rain, the officer said.

Police and State Disaster Response Force personnel rushed to the spot and pulled Jain out around two kilometres from where she had slipped, he added.

Jain, who was unconscious, was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead. Her body was handed over to her parents after a post-mortem on Monday, Chauhan said. Her parents live in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district.

