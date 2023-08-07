Nuh violence: Haryana govt's 'bulldozer apartheid' continues; Mahapanchayat issues threat to cops

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government on Sunday demolished a three-storey hotel from where stones were allegedly pelted on the procession organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal last week. Continuing with its demolition drive in the violence-hit Nuh district, the administration on Sunday bulldozed 94 permanent and 212 temporary structures at 16 different places in the district.

The demolition drive, however, found stiff resistance as some villagers blocked the roads.

Stones were reportedly pelted from all these structures and the local administration identified these from CCTV footage and videos shared on social media.

Police carried out special combing operations in Aravalli hills and recovered bullet shells, illegal weapons, and used petrol bombs. Even as the drive continued on Sunday, police issued an ultimatum to all absconding accused to surrender.

ALSO READ | While bulldozers raze shanties in Muslim-dominated Nuh, no action against Bajrang Dal men

Meanwhile, violating Section 144 of CrPC, a Mahapanchayat was held at Tighar village in Gurugram in which hundreds of people participated. It called for an economic boycott of Muslims, asking people not to buy from shops owned by Muslims and denying them houses and shops on rent.

It also demanded the dissolution of Nuh as a district saying that its villages merged with the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal and Rewari.

The Mahapanchayat was called to oppose the crackdown of police on village youth for communal violence in Gurugram including torching of mosques and murder of Imams.

The Mahapanchayat also issued a one-week ultimatum to the police to release all those arrested, failing which the body threatened to bring Gurugram to a standstill.

Meanwhile, a four-member delegation of the Communist Party of India was prevented from entering Nuh. CPI leader Binoy Viswam alleged that hooligans and goons are allowed to move freely but the CPI leaders were stopped.

“We have decided to go back because we don’t want any confrontation. Hooligans, goons and miscreants can go freely, but democratic people who have come here for peacemaking are stopped,” he said, adding: “We do not want to create a tussle here.”

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government on Sunday demolished a three-storey hotel from where stones were allegedly pelted on the procession organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal last week. Continuing with its demolition drive in the violence-hit Nuh district, the administration on Sunday bulldozed 94 permanent and 212 temporary structures at 16 different places in the district. The demolition drive, however, found stiff resistance as some villagers blocked the roads. Stones were reportedly pelted from all these structures and the local administration identified these from CCTV footage and videos shared on social media. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Police carried out special combing operations in Aravalli hills and recovered bullet shells, illegal weapons, and used petrol bombs. Even as the drive continued on Sunday, police issued an ultimatum to all absconding accused to surrender. ALSO READ | While bulldozers raze shanties in Muslim-dominated Nuh, no action against Bajrang Dal men Meanwhile, violating Section 144 of CrPC, a Mahapanchayat was held at Tighar village in Gurugram in which hundreds of people participated. It called for an economic boycott of Muslims, asking people not to buy from shops owned by Muslims and denying them houses and shops on rent. It also demanded the dissolution of Nuh as a district saying that its villages merged with the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal and Rewari. The Mahapanchayat was called to oppose the crackdown of police on village youth for communal violence in Gurugram including torching of mosques and murder of Imams. The Mahapanchayat also issued a one-week ultimatum to the police to release all those arrested, failing which the body threatened to bring Gurugram to a standstill. Meanwhile, a four-member delegation of the Communist Party of India was prevented from entering Nuh. CPI leader Binoy Viswam alleged that hooligans and goons are allowed to move freely but the CPI leaders were stopped. “We have decided to go back because we don’t want any confrontation. Hooligans, goons and miscreants can go freely, but democratic people who have come here for peacemaking are stopped,” he said, adding: “We do not want to create a tussle here.”