'What does Modi see in Biren Singh?' - Supriya Sule seeks Manipur CM's immediate dismissal

179 people dead, 60,000 displaced, 40,000 in relief camps & 3,000 houses burnt - yet no action against Singh, the NCP leader alleged, wondering what is so special about him

Published: 08th August 2023 05:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

NCP MP Supriya Sule speaks during a debate on no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha amid the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Calling for the immediate replacement of Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh, NCP leader Supriya Sule alleged that if it had been any other chief minister, the Centre would have already had his resignation. She recounted the human toll of the three-month-long conflict, wondering why the Modi government was treating him with kid gloves.

"So far 179 people have died, 60,000 have been displaced, more than 3,000 houses burnt and 40,000 people are still in relief camps...The cases of rioting, murder and rape exceed 10,000," Sule said, participating in the no-confidence motion brought by the newly-formed I.N.D.I.A opposition alliance.

Introducing the no-confidence motion, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi had accused Modi of steadfastly refusing to address the issue of Manipur violence in Parliament. 

Sule, for her part, said the only word to describe the attitude of the current government was ‘hubris’.

She then went on to list out the “achievements” of the government in the past nine years.

“The economy is witnessing extreme inflation, cooperative federalism is weakening and there is an anti-farmer attitude. The indices – health and survey, hunger, human freedom, world happiness, environment protection, gender equality, and democracy are down. How do you call this development? This is why we have no confidence in this government.”

Throughout the speech, she mentioned the anti-farmer attitude of the government. “There are 18.2 lakh crores worth of non-performing assets. If we are writing these off, an amount of this value, why can’t we write off farmers’ debt as well?”, she asked.

Sule also commented on the increasing brain drain in Indian economy pointing out that 12 lakh people have already left the country and how it’s detrimental to the economy’s growth.

In conclusion, regarding the significance of the no-confidence motion, she emphasized that this fight is not between the opposition and the ruling government. This is about the dignity of women in the nation.

“I offer you peace. I offer you love. I offer you friendship. I see your beauty. I hear your need. I feel your feelings. My wisdom flows from the Highest Source. I salute that Source in you. Let us work together for unity and love,” she said, quoting Mahatma Gandhi.

“That’s what Manipur needs now," she said.

