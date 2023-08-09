Home Nation

Sparks fly on Day One of the no-trust debate in Parliament

Both the Centre and the state governments have failed to maintain law and order, he charged, and sought to know why it took the PM 80 days to talk about Manipur.

Published: 09th August 2023 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Gaurav Gogoi

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi speaks during a no-confidence motion debate in the Lok Sabha; and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the BJP Parliamentary Party meet | PTI

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Setting the ball rolling for the three-day debate on a no-confidence motion against the Modi government, Opposition MPs on Tuesday demanded the immediate resignation of Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh and the restoration of peace in the state.

Initiating the debate, Congress leader Gaurav lashed out at the government saying the Opposition alliance, INDIA, was forced to move a no-trust motion to break Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘vow of silence’ on the issue. 

Both the Centre and the state governments have failed to maintain law and order, he charged and sought to know why it took the PM 80 days to talk about Manipur. “As the head of the state, PM’s words carry weight and it will send a message to the people in Manipur that the country stands with them,” Gogoi said, adding the Opposition wanted the PM to visit Manipur, lead an all-party delegation and hold meetings with various stakeholders there.

The six-hour-long debate saw heated and bitter exchanges between both the Opposition and Treasury benches.  Though freshly reinstated Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was expected to open the debate, the party fielded Gogoi in a last-minute change of strategy. The no-trust motion was moved by Gogoi on July 26.

BJP leaders were caught off guard as Rahul’s name was struck off the list of speakers just a few minutes before the session began. The surprise move evoked sharp responses from the treasury. “We were expecting Rahul to speak first. Did he develop cold feet?” asked Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Leading the offensive, BJP’s Nishikant Dubey took potshots at Rahul and Sonia Gandhi. “No-confidence motion has been brought. Sonia Gandhi is sitting here and I have the utmost respect for her. She has to protect her son and son-in-law. That’s why this motion has been brought,” he charged. 

ALSO READ | Congress' three big questions to PM Modi during no-confidence motion 

While the Opposition’s strategy was to keep the focus of the debate on Manipur, the government opted to keep the pressure on the INDIA alliance. DMK’s T R Baalu said, “More than 140 people have been killed in Manipur. INDIA parties went there and understood what had happened.” 

Taking on the Opposition, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said the INDIA parties will regret bringing the motion because it comes at the ‘wrong time and wrong manner’, at a time India’s achievements are appreciated globally.

ALSO READ | BJD opposes no-confidence motion against govt, calls Manipur violence legacy issue

Cong plan to pit Rahul against Modi tomorrow
According to senior leaders in the Congress, the party deviated from its initial plan of fielding Rahul after sensing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not present in the House. The thinking in the party is to pit Rahul against Modi on August 10, the last day of the debate, when the PM is expected to reply to the debate

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
three-day debate on no-confidence motion Opposition MPs Biren Singh Manipur Violence Gaurav Gogoi
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp