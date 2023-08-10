Home Nation

Sansad TV showed Rahul for only 4 mins, 34 secs while he spoke on Manipur: Congress

In his speech, Gandhi hit out at the government over the handling of the Manipur situation.

Published: 10th August 2023 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

rahul-gandhi-parliament

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaks during a discussion on the Motion of No-Confidence in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday alleged that Sansad TV focussed on its leader Rahul Gandhi for less than 40 per cent of the time he spoke in Lok Sabha on the no-confidence motion.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Gandhi spoke for 37 minutes but was shown on Sansad TV camera for only 14 minutes and 37 seconds.

He also alleged that while the former Congress chief spoke on Manipur during his speech in Lok Sabha he was not shown on Sansad TV's camera for most of the time as the focus was on the Speaker for 71 per cent of the time.

"In his first speech after coming back from the unjustified disqualification, Rahul Gandhi spoke from 12:09 pm to 12:46 pm i.e.37 minutes during the No-Confidence Motion. Out of which the Sansad TV camera showed him for ONLY 14 mins 37 seconds. That's less than 40% screen time! What is Mr. Modi afraid of," Ramesh posted on X.

In another post, he alleged "This gets even worse. Rahul Gandhi spoke on Manipur for 15 minutes 42 seconds. During which, Sansad TV's camera focused on the Speaker Om Birla for 11 min 08 seconds i.e.71 per cent of the time. Sansad TV showed Rahul Gandhi on video for only 4 min 34 seconds while he spoke on Manipur," the Congress leader said.

In his speech, Gandhi hit out at the government over the handling of the Manipur situation.

