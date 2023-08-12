Home Nation

President Murmu signs 7 new laws into effect, Delhi services bill also gets a nod

The Delhi services bill that gives the BJP government charge of the national capital's bureaucracy had received severe opposition from the INDIA bloc. 

Published: 12th August 2023

President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Seven new laws, including the one related to the control of services matter in Delhi, passed by Parliament this week came into force on Saturday after they received the assent of President Droupadi Murmu.

An official gazette notification was also issued by the government.

ALSO READ: BJP's arrogance will cost them soon: Kejriwal on the passing of Delhi Services Bill in RS

The legislations that become operational are: The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2023; The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2023; The Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023; The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2023; The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Act, 2023; The National Dental Commission Act, 2023 and The Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2023.

Last week too, as many as seven new laws became effective after the President gave her assent following their passage by Parliament.

These were - The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2023; The Cinematograph (Amendment) Act, 2023, The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023; The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Act, 2023; The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Act, 2023; The Multi State Cooperative Societies Amendment Act 2023 and The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Act, 2023.

