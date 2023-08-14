If Priyanka Gandhi contests against PM in Varanasi, she will win, says Sanjay Raut

By ANI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday asserted that if Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra contests the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Varanasi, the constituency against Prime Minister Narendra Modi then she will win for sure.

"Varanasi people want Priyanka Gandhi. If Priyanka Gandhi contests from Varanasi against PM Narendra Modi then she will win for sure. Varanasi people want Priyanka Gandhi. The fight for Raebareli, Varanasi, and Amethi is tough for the BJP," Raut said.

He also said that if former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Narendra Modi could meet, then why not Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, referring to the recent meeting of the uncle and nephew.

“If Nawaz Sharif and PM Narendra Modi can meet, then why not Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar? We get to know from the media that Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar met yesterday, Sharad Pawar will speak on it soon. I think Sharad Pawar invited Ajit Pawar for the INDIA bloc meeting," Raut speculated.

Raut also said that both Deputy CMs of Maharashtra are not happy with this current government. “Anything can happen in politics. Ajit Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis and the people of Maharashtra are not happy with this current government," he added.

On Sunday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar was asked about the ‘secret meeting’ with Ajit Pawar. “What is wrong with meeting my nephew Ajit? How it can become secret when it was held at someone’s residence. I was there at his residence,” Sharad Pawar asked.

Ajit Pawar BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis are the two Deputy Chief Ministers of Maharashtra.

Ajit along with eight Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs, switched over to the BJP-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde)-led Maharashtra government recently. Ajit claimed of having support from several MLAs of NCP.

