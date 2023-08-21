Tribal body imposes blockade on two highways in Manipur, cops say will ensure movement of vehicles

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A tribal organisation in strife-torn Manipur has reimposed an economic blockade on two National Highways for an indefinite period as the Centre failed to act against a “selective blockade” allegedly imposed by “Meitei mobs” in the Imphal valley targeting Kukis.

According to reports reaching here, the volunteers of Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) were out on National Highways 2 and 37 – the lifelines of the state – on Monday to ensure that the blockade is strictly enforced.

NH 2 enters Manipur from Nagaland and is a shorter route while NH 37 snakes into the state from Assam and is a longer route. Both highways pass through the Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district before entering the Imphal valley.

The Manipur Police said all measures were being taken for the movement of goods-laden vehicles.

“Movement of 163 vehicles along NH-2 with essential items have been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles,” the Manipur Police tweeted on Sunday evening.

On August 17, the CoTU had set a three-day deadline, asking the Centre to ensure the free movement of supplies to some Kuki-majority hill districts or it would be compelled to enforce a similar blockade on the two highways.

“It is disheartening to learn that the supply chain of essential commodities from the Imphal valley to the hill areas, particularly Kangpokpi, Churachandpur and Tengnoupal districts, has been stalled by Meitei mobs, led by Meira Paibis (Meitei women torchbearers),” Ng. Lun Kipgen, who is CoTU’s media cell coordinator, had alleged.

“Therefore, the public will be compelled to impose a highway blockade if the Government of India fails to check the selective blockade imposed by the valley Meiteis within three days with effect from August 17,” he had warned.

