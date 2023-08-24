Chandrayaan-3: How indigenous amplifier played a crucial role in communication

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chandrayaan-3 – India’s ambitious Moon Mission is a team work with several scientists, technicians, and entrepreneurs among others joining hands to make it a success.

Associate Director, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) headquarters, Dr BHM Darukesha and his team had developed the 5-watt signal amplifier (for communication) which is an important part of Chandrayaan-3’s Lander and Rover when no other country came forward to provide it to India since amplifiers are mostly used by the military for defence operations. Darukehsa hails from Kottur in Vijayanagara district.

In the case of space missions, amplifiers are instrumental in getting the message from the Lander and Rover to the satellite orbiting on the surface of the Moon, which is about four lakh km from the Earth. ISRO was looking for a 5-watt signal amplifier for its Moon missions.

According to informed sources, a Japanese firm had agreed to provide its own 12-watt amplifier. “However, it was not suitable for use in space travel and Isro had to develop its own amplifier. This responsibility was assigned to Darukesha, who headed the Integrated Circuit (IC) design team.

The 5-watt amplifier developed by him and his team has won various awards by ISRO. These amplifiers were fitted in the Lander and Rover of Chandrayaan-1 & 2, Mangalyaan and now Chandrayaan 3,”

added sources.

“An amplifier is required to know the operational status of a satellite or spacecraft that is launched from the Earth. It was an opportunity and privilege for me and my team to develop it at a time when other countries had backed out,” Daurkesha told this newspaper.

Born on August 6, 1974, to Suvarnamma and Mahadevaiah – a government primary school teacher in Shivpura Gollarahatti in Kudligi taluk. Darukesha was appointed as a scientist in ISRO in 1998.

CTTC scientists’ hard work pays off

A team of 150 scientists, engineers and technicians, who toiled hard for the last two years to mould different types of components used in the lander, erupted in joy when lander module Vikram landed on the dark side of the Moon’s surface. It was the lander that had crashed during the Chandrayaan-2 mission in 2019. CTTC delivered over 75,000 components for Chandrayaan-3. Click here to read more...

