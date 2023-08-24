Grief grips Bengal's Chouduar as 13 from village die in Mizoram bridge collapse

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Amid political slugfest between the ruling TMC and the BJP over the railway bridge collapse incident in Mizoram claiming 24 lives from West Bengal, a wave of sadness has gripped the Chouduar village in Malda, from where 13 victims of the tragedy hailed. Six of the victims belonged to the same family.

Residents of Choudar became speechless as they heard the news of the bridge collapse. “I don’t know how to console the women and children of the families of the deceased. We can’t imagine how they will survive in future,” said Sheikh Matiur, a resident of the hamlet inhabited by migrant workers.

The majority of the villagers live in mud-huts with straw roofs, and the families of landless migrant workers anxiously wait for their loved ones to return from other states in order to make ends meet.

The residents of Bengal blamed unemployment for the fact that many of their fellow villagers were compelled to venture out to other states in pursuit of employment opportunities.

“All these labourers who went to Mizoram were earning between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000. Earning such an amount by offering labour is not possible in Bengal,” said Mohammad Arif, another villager.

A day after the tragedy in the northeast state, a row between the ruling TMC and principal opposition broke out on Thursday.

The Bengal CM criticized the Centre for the railway's performance under the current government, and called for job opportunities to be provided for the families of victims.

In response, the Leader of Opposition pointed to poor governance in Bengal as the reason why workers are forced to seek jobs in other states.

Adhikari alleged the Mamata’s poor governance is forcing workers from Bengal to go to other states to survive.

“The heart wrenching picture of Bengal’s migrant workers first emerged in 2020 during lockdown. A total of 5.2 lakh workers were registered as migrant workers and presently the actual figure crossed 50 lakh. They don’t have any job in the state. They have no option left other than going to other states to survive,” he alleged.

KOLKATA: Amid political slugfest between the ruling TMC and the BJP over the railway bridge collapse incident in Mizoram claiming 24 lives from West Bengal, a wave of sadness has gripped the Chouduar village in Malda, from where 13 victims of the tragedy hailed. Six of the victims belonged to the same family. Residents of Choudar became speechless as they heard the news of the bridge collapse. “I don’t know how to console the women and children of the families of the deceased. We can’t imagine how they will survive in future,” said Sheikh Matiur, a resident of the hamlet inhabited by migrant workers. The majority of the villagers live in mud-huts with straw roofs, and the families of landless migrant workers anxiously wait for their loved ones to return from other states in order to make ends meet.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The residents of Bengal blamed unemployment for the fact that many of their fellow villagers were compelled to venture out to other states in pursuit of employment opportunities. “All these labourers who went to Mizoram were earning between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000. Earning such an amount by offering labour is not possible in Bengal,” said Mohammad Arif, another villager. A day after the tragedy in the northeast state, a row between the ruling TMC and principal opposition broke out on Thursday. The Bengal CM criticized the Centre for the railway's performance under the current government, and called for job opportunities to be provided for the families of victims. In response, the Leader of Opposition pointed to poor governance in Bengal as the reason why workers are forced to seek jobs in other states. Adhikari alleged the Mamata’s poor governance is forcing workers from Bengal to go to other states to survive. “The heart wrenching picture of Bengal’s migrant workers first emerged in 2020 during lockdown. A total of 5.2 lakh workers were registered as migrant workers and presently the actual figure crossed 50 lakh. They don’t have any job in the state. They have no option left other than going to other states to survive,” he alleged.