‘Will put caste survey data in public domain’, says Bihar CM Nitish

The Bihar Chief Minister said the survey will help the government to formulate better policies for the deprived classes.

Published: 26th August 2023 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2023 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

FILE - Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar. (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: In a move that can set the course of the country’s future politics, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday announced to make public the data of caste-based survey soon.“

The survey is complete. On the basis of the data collected, a final report will be prepared and made public,” Kumar told reporters in Patna. He said the survey conducted by the state government would be a role model for other states in the country.

The two-phase survey was completed last week and the process of uploading the data on a portal is underway. The Bihar Chief Minister said the survey will help the government to formulate better policies for the deprived classes.

On Thursday, former deputy chief minister and BJP Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi asked Kumar if the survey would be made public.

Notably, the Rajasthan and Karnataka governments had earlier conducted a caste survey, but the report never came out.   In 2011, the Union government conducted the “Socio-Economic and Caste Census” but its report never saw the light of the day.

