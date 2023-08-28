In communal riots-hit Nuh, VHP says 'Shobha Yatra' is on despite no permission from Haryana govt

Harpreet Bajwa and Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH/NEW DELHI: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad is adamant about holding a ‘Shobha Yatra’ in volatile Nuh on Monday in the face of the Haryana government denying permission for it.

As a precautionary measure, the district administration has ordered the closure of educational institutions and banks on the day, suspended mobile Internet and bulk SMS services, and imposed prohibitory orders in the communally-sensitive district.

It has also imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, prohibiting the assembly of four or more people in the area, till Monday.

Referring to the Nuh violence that took place on July 31, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said in Panchkula: “Instead of the yatra, people can visit temples in their areas for jalabhishek,” he said, adding it is the state government’s responsibility to maintain law and order.

According to a police spokesperson in Nuh, 1,900 Haryana Police personnel and 24 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in sensitive areas of the district. “No outsider will be allowed to enter Nuh,” said the spokesperson.

“All entry points to the district have been sealed and the road leading to the Malhar temple has also been closed,” he said, adding the traffic on the KMP Expressway and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will continue.

At least six people were killed, including two Home Guard personnel, while more than 80 people sustained injuries in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh on July 31.

The violence quickly spread to Gurugram where a mosque was set on fire and its cleric brutally killed by an unruly mob.

Meanwhile, Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur said the administration denied permission for the yatra due to a meeting of the G20 Sherpa Group, due in Nuh from September 3 to 7.

