BJP all set for majority in Rajasthan: Initial trends

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: In the initial trends of Rajasthan Assembly elections, the ruling Congress has suffered a setback and the BJP seems to be heading towards a majority. However, exit polls had shown a tough fight between the two parties and some had claimed that Congress would get more seats.

At present BJP is ahead on 108 seats and Congress on 75 seats, while other candidates are ahead on 16 seats.

Senior Congress leader Assembly Speaker Dr. CP Joshi is trailing on Nathdwara seat. Former BJP state president Satish Poonia is stuck in a very close fight while।the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Rajendra Rathod is trailing from Amer seat.

After lagging initially, Sachin Pilot and State PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasara have now taken the lead.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is leading from Sardarpura seat and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is leading in Jhalrapatan. She is being considered a forerunner to the CM post if she beats her rivals from other parties Raje has represented Jhalawar, a constituency she has represented since 2003

Raje, who was seen as being sidelined during the party's election campaign, became active ahead of the vote-counting date in 2018, the BJP had lost the election and Congress once again came to power.

Raje, however, retained her bastion, defeating Manvendra Singh of the Congress. Singh is the son of former Union minister Jaswant Sing

Vasundhara Raje won five consecutive Lok Sabha Elections from the Jhalawar constituency in 1989, 1991, 1996, 1998, and 1999 before leaving it for her son Dushyant Singh in 200

Rajasthan has not repeated a state government in the past three decades.

