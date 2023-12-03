Congress flounders in Rajasthan as BJP scripts comeback after five years in wilderness

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Rajasthan, known for its revolving door politics, has seen the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) making a triumphant return to power after five years. Despite the Congress managing a lead in the Shekhawati region, the BJP has secured a significant foothold in all divisions, leaving the Congress trailing behind.

As per the latest data from the Election Commission, the BJP is leading in 115 seats, with the Congress leading in 70 seats. Other candidates are ahead in 14 seats. The BJP has won 113 seats, Congress 69 and others have secured 14 seats.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, acknowledging the defeat, has submitted his resignation to the Governor. Gehlot said it was an unexpected result. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi said on social media that while he accepts the results, the ideological fight will continue.

The welfare schemes and guarantees promised by the Gehlot government were unable to deter the electorate from supporting the BJP.

The BJP's strong resurgence aligns with the historical trend of government changes in the state. The party's dominance is evident across all seven divisions of Rajasthan, with only the Shekhawati region showing a marginal lead for the Congress. In eastern Rajasthan too, where the Gujjar vote and the Sachin Pilot factor were anticipated to play a pivotal role, the Congress has defied odds.

Despite the BJP's overall victory, notable leaders such as the Leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore and Jat stalwart Satish Poonia faced defeat in their respective constituencies, despite being considered chief ministerial aspirants.

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje secured an impressive victory from the Jhalrapatan seat. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, former Union Minister and BJP candidate, triumphed in the Jhotwara assembly seat. Diya Kumari, Rajsamand MP and a member of Jaipur's royal family, secured a decisive victory from Vidyadhar Nagar seat with a substantial margin of over 50,000 votes.

In the Congress camp, both Ashok Gehlot and senior leader Sachin Pilot emerged victorious. Gehlot's stronghold in Jodhpur's Sardarpura assembly seat proved resilient, with a victory margin of 26,396 votes. PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra has emerged victorious from Laxmangarh seat.

However, assembly Speaker and senior Congress leader Dr. CP Joshi faced defeat on the Nathdwara seat. Seventeen out of 25 Congress ministers, including prominent figures like Parsadi Lal Meena, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Udailal Anjana, and Pramod Jain Bhaya, suffered losses. Notably, Shanti Dhariwal, closest to Gehlot and a key figure in the 2022 rebellion against the Congress High Command, secured a victory.

The party's ticket distribution strategy is under scrutiny, as anti-incumbency was not directed at the Gehlot government but appeared strong against the MLAs, many of whom were given tickets despite internal party surveys indicating a need for significant changes.

The newly formed Bharat Adivasi Party, participating in elections for the first time, has made an impactful debut by winning three seats. However, the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, led by Hanuman Beniwal, faced disappointment as none of its candidates emerged victorious. The Bahujan Samaj Party, designated as a national party, secured only two wins. Both the Aam Aadmi Party and the CPI(M) failed to make a mark, not winning a single seat. Additionally, the AIMIM led by Owaisi and the Communist Party failed to secure any victories.

Jaipur Division - A Dominant BJP Show

The Jaipur division, encompassing 5 districts and a total of 50 seats, has proven to be a stronghold for the BJP. With a commanding lead, the BJP has secured victory in 29 seats, leaving the Congress with 21 seats in its wake.

Jodhpur Division - Ashok Gehlot's Bastion Under Strain

Known as the bastion of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the Jodhpur division comprising 6 districts and 33 seats is witnessing a notable tussle. The BJP has emerged triumphant in 21 seats, posing a significant challenge to the ruling Congress, which has secured victory in 10 seats.

Udaipur Division - Tribal Dominance for BJP

In the tribal-dominated Udaipur Division, spanning 6 districts and 28 seats, the BJP has taken the lead by securing victory in 16 seats. The Congress, with 10 seats, faces tough competition in this critical part of southern Rajasthan.

Ajmer Division - A Three-way Contest

The Ajmer division, consisting of 4 districts and 29 seats, has unfolded as a three-way contest. The BJP has claimed victory in 16 seats, the Congress in 10, while other parties have secured 3 seats, adding a layer of complexity to the electoral dynamics.

Bikaner Division - A Close Race

The Bikaner division, covering 4 districts and 24 seats, witnesses a closely fought battle between the BJP and Congress. The BJP has secured victory in 10 seats, while the Congress is close behind with 11 seats. Other parties have clinched 3 seats, further intensifying the competition.

Bharatpur Division - Congress Holds Ground

In the Bharatpur division, consisting of 4 districts and 19 seats, the Congress has maintained its foothold by securing victory in 11 seats. The BJP, in contrast, has claimed victory in 5 seats, while other parties have secured 3 seats.

Kota Division - Stronghold of Former CM and Speaker

Kota division, with 4 districts and 17 seats, is marked by the presence of former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The BJP has taken the lead by winning 11 seats, while the Congress has secured victory in 6 seats.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi said on social media that while he accepts the results, the ideological fight will continue. The welfare schemes and guarantees promised by the Gehlot government were unable to deter the electorate from supporting the BJP. The BJP's strong resurgence aligns with the historical trend of government changes in the state. The party's dominance is evident across all seven divisions of Rajasthan, with only the Shekhawati region showing a marginal lead for the Congress. In eastern Rajasthan too, where the Gujjar vote and the Sachin Pilot factor were anticipated to play a pivotal role, the Congress has defied odds. Despite the BJP's overall victory, notable leaders such as the Leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore and Jat stalwart Satish Poonia faced defeat in their respective constituencies, despite being considered chief ministerial aspirants. 