Home Nation

Bodies of 13 killed in ‘gunfight’ in Manipur identified

The deceased were from different parts of the Imphal valley. It was learnt that at least five of them were teenagers. 
 

Published: 05th December 2023 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2023 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

Family members and relatives arrive to claim the bodies of the 13 people who were killed after a gunfight in a border village of Manipur's Tengnoupal district.(Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The bodies of 13 individuals, including at least five teenagers, who lost their lives in a gunfight involving unknown armed miscreants in Manipur on Monday, have been identified. The tragic incident unfolded at Leithao village near Saibol in the Tengnoupal district, a region plagued by ethnic violence and sharing a porous border with Myanmar. 

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Manipur police said the 13 were “killed in a gunfight between unknown armed miscreants” at Leithao village near Saibol in the Tengnoupal district. The police said they registered a case and were conducting a probe.

Following the recovery of the bodies, the police brought them to the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences in state capital Imphal. The grieving families expressed their anger over the incident and slammed the state government for failing to protect lives.

The grieving families collectively decided to perform the last rites at Andro in the Imphal East district.

The Congress expressed concern over the incident. Party leader Jairam Ramesh said it’s been seven months now and the situation in Manipur continued to be far from normal.

“…Just yesterday, came news of a fresh round of violence which took the lives of thirteen people. Earlier, a public sector bank had been looted and some Rs. 18 crore carried off. The Home Minister claims peace has returned but ground realities are to the contrary. And of course, the Prime Minister carries on with his inexplicable silence on Manipur, along with his refusal to meet with Manipuri leaders or visit the state,” Ramesh wrote on X.

The ethnic violence, which broke out on May 3, killed nearly 200 people and displaced over 60,000 others.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manipur Manipur violence 13 killed in Manipur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp