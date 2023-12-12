Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to launch 2024 election campaign from PM Modi's constituency of Varanasi

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Janata Dal (United), a part of the Opposition 'INDIA' bloc, has chalked out a comprehensive campaign for Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Nitish is scheduled to tour various states to win the support of people against the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

While Nitish will address a public meeting in Varanasi on December 24, he will also visit Maharashtra, Haryana, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Gujarat as part of his campaign. Nitish will address a public rally, ‘Nitish Johar’, in neighbouring Jharkhand's Ramgarh on January 21 next year.

On Monday, Nitish held a meeting with senior leaders of the party at his official residence and sought their opinion on various issues including the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

JD (U) national chief spokesperson K C Tyagi said that although Nitish's programmes would have no link with the Opposition alliance 'INDIA', his public meetings would aim at pushing the alliance's agenda of overthrowing the BJP from power. He said it was not proper to say that Varanasi was selected as the venue for Nitish's meeting as it was the PM's Lok Sabha constituency, contending that the city was selected as it was the birthplace of veteran socialist leader Raj Narain and also was a stronghold of socialists.

He said that prominent socialist leader Acharya Narendra Dev had also served as vice chancellor of Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

Tyagi said that Nitish would be touring various states to hold discussions on social justice with prominent leaders and the public. He said that Nitish had started his campaign from Varanasi several years back. He said that his party had extended its support to the movements of the Maratha and Patel communities and Nitish had received invitations from their representatives too. “We all are making efforts to dethrone the BJP from power at the Centre in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Sanjay Tiwari alias Munna Tiwari said that no leader was better than Nitish to stop the BJP's juggernaut in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

He said there would definitely be positive results if Nitish led the 'INDIA' bloc against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. He contended that the Congress lost the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh due to the overconfidence of senior party leaders.

He said the party high command also had no control over local leaders in those states and at the time of ticket distribution, the acceptability of party candidates among all castes was not considered.

Earlier, Congress MLA Neetu Singh had also demanded that the party high command contest the Lok Sabha election under the leadership of Nitish by showing generosity.

