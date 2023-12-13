CJI to take call on listing of expelled MP Mahua Moitra's plea, says SC 

Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud will take a call on the listing of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra's plea challenging her expulsion from the Lok Sabha.

Moitra's plea was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia by Senior lawyer, Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi.



The Apex Court bench, headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, said that let the CJI (Chief Justice of India) take a call on the matter. "I did not want to take a call at this stage," Justice Kaul said.

He also asked Dr Singhvi that you please place the matter before the CJI in the afternoon. He will take a call.

The TMC leader has approached the top court, challenging her expulsion from the Lok Sabha, after the House adopted the report of its ethics committee that held her guilty of accepting gifts and illegal gratification from a businessman to further his interests.

READ MORE | Mahua Moitra's political odyssey: From banker to parliamentarian and the explosive exit

On December 8, after a heated debate in the Lok Sabha over the panel report during which Moitra was not allowed to speak, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion to expel the TMC MP from the House for "unethical conduct" which was adopted by a voice vote.

Reacting sharply to her expulsion, Moitra had equated the action with hanging by a "kangaroo court" and alleged that a parliamentary panel was being weaponised by the government to force the opposition into submission.

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud will take a call on the listing of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra's plea challenging her expulsion from the Lok Sabha. Moitra's plea was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia by Senior lawyer, Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi. The Apex Court bench, headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, said that let the CJI (Chief Justice of India) take a call on the matter. "I did not want to take a call at this stage," Justice Kaul said. He also asked Dr Singhvi that you please place the matter before the CJI in the afternoon. He will take a call.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The TMC leader has approached the top court, challenging her expulsion from the Lok Sabha, after the House adopted the report of its ethics committee that held her guilty of accepting gifts and illegal gratification from a businessman to further his interests. READ MORE | Mahua Moitra's political odyssey: From banker to parliamentarian and the explosive exit On December 8, after a heated debate in the Lok Sabha over the panel report during which Moitra was not allowed to speak, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion to expel the TMC MP from the House for "unethical conduct" which was adopted by a voice vote. Reacting sharply to her expulsion, Moitra had equated the action with hanging by a "kangaroo court" and alleged that a parliamentary panel was being weaponised by the government to force the opposition into submission. (With inputs from PTI) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp