IT raids: Sleuths using GPR to detect underground hidden treasures at MP Sahu’s residence in Ranchi

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Intensifying the search at Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu’s residence in Ranchi on the seventh consecutive day, the Income Tax (IT) sleuths on Tuesday have been using Ground penetrating Radar (GPR) to find out the treasures hidden under the ground.

Ground penetrating radar (GPR) is a geophysical locating method that uses radio waves to capture images below the surface of the ground in a minimally invasive way. The huge advantage is that it allows crews to pinpoint the location of underground utilities without disturbing the ground.

The machine is used for mining purposes to find out the exact location of coal or any other mineral or metal hidden underground. It can indicate the exact distance of the metal or mineral hidden under the ground, tech experts said.

Notable, after continuous searches for five consecutive days, Rs 354 crore was recovered from Dheeraj Sahu's properties in Jharkhand and Odisha.

According to IT sources, Rs 354 crore were recovered alone from nine almirahs kept at the Bolangir office of Baldeo Sahu & Group of Companies in Odisha which were meant to be used post-polls in Chhattisgarh as they were expecting a hung Assembly in the state, while the rest of the amount was recovered from other locations.

IT sleuths are said to have recovered three bags containing jewellery and several other documents from Sahu’s Ranchi residence. It took four days to count the recovered notes involving as many as 50 bank staff of three banks.

ALSO READ | BJD, BJP took favours from Sahu: Congress

Though there is no official confirmation in this regard, local sources claimed that the total recovery of notes amounts to Rs 465 crore.

Dheeraj Sahu, a resident of Lohardaga in Jharkhand, is an old Congress leader who began his political career as a student leader in 1977. Presently, he is serving as a Rajya Sabha MP for the third time.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

RANCHI: Intensifying the search at Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu’s residence in Ranchi on the seventh consecutive day, the Income Tax (IT) sleuths on Tuesday have been using Ground penetrating Radar (GPR) to find out the treasures hidden under the ground. Ground penetrating radar (GPR) is a geophysical locating method that uses radio waves to capture images below the surface of the ground in a minimally invasive way. The huge advantage is that it allows crews to pinpoint the location of underground utilities without disturbing the ground. The machine is used for mining purposes to find out the exact location of coal or any other mineral or metal hidden underground. It can indicate the exact distance of the metal or mineral hidden under the ground, tech experts said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Notable, after continuous searches for five consecutive days, Rs 354 crore was recovered from Dheeraj Sahu's properties in Jharkhand and Odisha. According to IT sources, Rs 354 crore were recovered alone from nine almirahs kept at the Bolangir office of Baldeo Sahu & Group of Companies in Odisha which were meant to be used post-polls in Chhattisgarh as they were expecting a hung Assembly in the state, while the rest of the amount was recovered from other locations. IT sleuths are said to have recovered three bags containing jewellery and several other documents from Sahu’s Ranchi residence. It took four days to count the recovered notes involving as many as 50 bank staff of three banks. ALSO READ | BJD, BJP took favours from Sahu: Congress Though there is no official confirmation in this regard, local sources claimed that the total recovery of notes amounts to Rs 465 crore. Dheeraj Sahu, a resident of Lohardaga in Jharkhand, is an old Congress leader who began his political career as a student leader in 1977. Presently, he is serving as a Rajya Sabha MP for the third time. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp