Parliament security breach: Opposition to knock at President door, seeks high-level probe

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Opposition INDIA bloc on Wednesday raised serious concerns over the security breach in the Lok Sabha and demanded a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah in both Houses of Parliament. It also plans to meet President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday. The incident, which took place on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, triggered panic among the members.

Two persons jumped into the well of Lok Sabha from the public gallery during zero hour and released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs. Pointing out chinks in the system, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said it had been made public that a terrorist organisation was planning to attack Parliament on December 13 and this information was also available to the government. “Still, why did such a lapse happen? Arrangements for visitors and security checks have not been made in the new parliament building. All, including MPs, security personnel and visitors are allowed through one gate,” Chowdhury said.

In an all-party meeting, the Lok Sabha Speaker assured the members of the House that a high-level inquiry would be initiated into the incident. “The LS at its level is investigating it and Delhi Police has been given the necessary directions. We were concerned about the smoke... a preliminary probe has revealed it was ordinary and aimed at creating sensationalism,” Birla said.

However, Chowdhury said there seems to be some lapse in the coordination between the Delhi Police, which comes under the Home Ministry, and Parliament security. The Congress leader said the Delhi Police takes care of outside arrangements while Parliament security is responsible for internal security.

ALSO READ| Parliament security breach: Case under UAPA registered

“There are 150 vacancies for security personnel,” he pointed out and said that the vacant posts should have been filled before the new Parliament building was inaugurated. DMK’s Tiruchi Siva said those who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery were not wounded and “it seems that they were trained.” He said the incident happened on the day Parliament was attacked by terrorists 22 years ago. “It seems that someone is signalling something. This is a security lapse. Never has such an incident happened inside Parliament after Independence,” said Siva.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Opposition INDIA bloc on Wednesday raised serious concerns over the security breach in the Lok Sabha and demanded a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah in both Houses of Parliament. It also plans to meet President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday. The incident, which took place on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, triggered panic among the members. Two persons jumped into the well of Lok Sabha from the public gallery during zero hour and released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs. Pointing out chinks in the system, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said it had been made public that a terrorist organisation was planning to attack Parliament on December 13 and this information was also available to the government. “Still, why did such a lapse happen? Arrangements for visitors and security checks have not been made in the new parliament building. All, including MPs, security personnel and visitors are allowed through one gate,” Chowdhury said. In an all-party meeting, the Lok Sabha Speaker assured the members of the House that a high-level inquiry would be initiated into the incident. “The LS at its level is investigating it and Delhi Police has been given the necessary directions. We were concerned about the smoke... a preliminary probe has revealed it was ordinary and aimed at creating sensationalism,” Birla said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, Chowdhury said there seems to be some lapse in the coordination between the Delhi Police, which comes under the Home Ministry, and Parliament security. The Congress leader said the Delhi Police takes care of outside arrangements while Parliament security is responsible for internal security. ALSO READ| Parliament security breach: Case under UAPA registered “There are 150 vacancies for security personnel,” he pointed out and said that the vacant posts should have been filled before the new Parliament building was inaugurated. DMK’s Tiruchi Siva said those who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery were not wounded and “it seems that they were trained.” He said the incident happened on the day Parliament was attacked by terrorists 22 years ago. “It seems that someone is signalling something. This is a security lapse. Never has such an incident happened inside Parliament after Independence,” said Siva. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp