Parliament security breach: Police nab alleged mastermind Lalit Jha in Delhi

By Online Desk

KOLKATA: Police probing the Parliament security breach arrested the alleged mastermind Lalit Jha in Delhi late on Thursday.

According to official sources, Jha surrendered before Kartavya Path Police Station. He has been handed over to the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

Officers probing into the incident said Jha had recorded and shared video footage of two protesters outside Parliament during the breach on Wednesday.

Jha was a resident of Kolkata where he rented a room to run coaching classes for children.

Delhi police also came to know Jha, said to be part of a six-member gang behind the breach, forwarded the video footage to college student, Nilaksha Aich, a resident of Halisahar in North 24 Parganas, shortly after the incident.

ALSO READ | Parliament security breach: Fugitive Lalit Jha has Kolkata link

Jha’s brother Sonu, who also works in an electrical shop in Kolkata, said he had interacted with his brother three days ago. “I have no idea how he got involved in the incident. Our ancestral village is in Darbhanga, Bihar, but my father Devanand Jha used to work as a priest in the Burrabazar area in Kolkata where he was provided with a small house by his clients,” he said.

Bhola Sharma, a resident of Rabindra Sarani where Jha rented a small dingy room, identified the suspect on seeing his photograph aired by news channels. “He stayed here for over four years. He used to teach children in the rented room. We have no idea from where he had hailed. He hardly used to interact with us,” said Sharma.

Aich, an English honours student of Bidhannagar Government College, admitted that he had received a video on WhatsApp showing demonstrations by a woman and man outside Parliament from Jha.

“I was in my college. After classes, I checked my WhatsApp messages and found it was sent by Jha whom I met in April this year in an event organised by an NGO. I saw him playing a very active role in organising the event and we shared our numbers,” said Aich.

ALSO READ | Parliament Security breach: Delhi Court sends four accused to one-week police custody​

The student said he messaged Jha about the content of the video before streaming it on his handset. “But he did not reply,” said Aich.

Jha’s Instagram account also shows that the same video footage was uploaded for live streaming.

Investigations revealed the gang of six behind the security breach incident came to know each other through a social media platform and they are members of Bhagat Singh Fan Club.

(With Express News Service inputs)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOLKATA: Police probing the Parliament security breach arrested the alleged mastermind Lalit Jha in Delhi late on Thursday. According to official sources, Jha surrendered before Kartavya Path Police Station. He has been handed over to the Special Cell of the Delhi Police. Officers probing into the incident said Jha had recorded and shared video footage of two protesters outside Parliament during the breach on Wednesday.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Jha was a resident of Kolkata where he rented a room to run coaching classes for children. Delhi police also came to know Jha, said to be part of a six-member gang behind the breach, forwarded the video footage to college student, Nilaksha Aich, a resident of Halisahar in North 24 Parganas, shortly after the incident. ALSO READ | Parliament security breach: Fugitive Lalit Jha has Kolkata link Jha’s brother Sonu, who also works in an electrical shop in Kolkata, said he had interacted with his brother three days ago. “I have no idea how he got involved in the incident. Our ancestral village is in Darbhanga, Bihar, but my father Devanand Jha used to work as a priest in the Burrabazar area in Kolkata where he was provided with a small house by his clients,” he said. Bhola Sharma, a resident of Rabindra Sarani where Jha rented a small dingy room, identified the suspect on seeing his photograph aired by news channels. “He stayed here for over four years. He used to teach children in the rented room. We have no idea from where he had hailed. He hardly used to interact with us,” said Sharma. Aich, an English honours student of Bidhannagar Government College, admitted that he had received a video on WhatsApp showing demonstrations by a woman and man outside Parliament from Jha. “I was in my college. After classes, I checked my WhatsApp messages and found it was sent by Jha whom I met in April this year in an event organised by an NGO. I saw him playing a very active role in organising the event and we shared our numbers,” said Aich. ALSO READ | Parliament Security breach: Delhi Court sends four accused to one-week police custody​ The student said he messaged Jha about the content of the video before streaming it on his handset. “But he did not reply,” said Aich. Jha’s Instagram account also shows that the same video footage was uploaded for live streaming. Investigations revealed the gang of six behind the security breach incident came to know each other through a social media platform and they are members of Bhagat Singh Fan Club. (With Express News Service inputs) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp