TMC leader Mahua Moitra's plea challenging her expulsion from Lok Sabha to be heard by SC on Friday

Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court's two-judge bench, headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna and also comprising Justice SVN Bhatti will hear tomorrow the TMC leader and former Lok Sabha Parliamentarian, Mahua Moitra’s plea challenging her expulsion from the Lower House.

It is expected that the matter will be heard by the Apex Cout tomorrow at around 12 PM.

Three days after her expulsion from Lom Sabha, in the 'cash-for-query' case, 49-year-old TMC leader Mahua Moitra on Monday knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court against her expulsion from Lok Sabha.

The TMC leader Mahua Moitra was expelled as a Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) after she was found guilty by the Ethics panel in the 'cash-for-query' case.

"Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former Lok Sabha MP, Mahua Moitra has filed a petition before the Supreme Court and challenge her expulsion from the lower house of the Parliament and seek relief, in the 'cash-for-query' scam," her lawyer said.

He further said that the petition is likely to come up for hearing, within a week or even less than that keeping in view the seriousness and gravity of the case.

Mahua has moved the SC seeking enforcement of her fundamental rights recognised by the Constitution.

"The ethics committee order is unfair, unjust and arbitrary," her petition said.

"The Ethics Committee had committed a severe illegality and she was denied the principles of natural justice during the committee's investigation against her plea," it added.

She, however, claimed innocence in the case and blasted and slammed the Ethics Committee's report, which said she accepted gifts and cash from a businessman to ask questions in Parliament to corner the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

