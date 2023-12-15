Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition protest over Parliament security breach

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Friday amid protest by the Opposition parties after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected their notices to suspend the scheduled business of the day to discuss the security breach in Parliament.

Soon after the listed papers were laid on the table, the Chairman informed the House that he had received 23 notices regarding the "serious situation" arising from Wednesday's Parliament security breach.

Dhankhar said an investigation into the incident is underway and it will be taken to a logical conclusion.

"I unable to persuade myself to allow the notices," he said, which led to a protest by Opposition parties.

Some of the opposition parties also raised the issue of suspension of TMC member Derek O'Brien from the House for the remaining part of the Winter session scheduled to conclude on December 22.

Amid protest, the Chairman adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

Lok Sabha adjourned:

Lok Sabha proceedings were also adjourned in less than a minute of the House meeting for the day as opposition MPs raised slogans demanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on the Parliament security breach.

As soon as the House met at 11 am, opposition MPs held up placards and raised slogans.

Most of them trooped into the Well, raising slogans seeking the resignation of the Union home minister and his presence in the House.

The opposition MPs have been demanding a discussion on the security breach that took place two days back. They are also seeking action against the BJP MP who authorized the passes for the two people who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery on Wednesday.

Rajendra Agrawal, who was chairing the proceedings on Friday, adjourned the House till 2 pm.

