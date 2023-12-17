Don’t squabble over security breach: PM

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Four days after the security breach in Parliament Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the “seriousness” of the incident during the ongoing winter session should not be “underestimated.” He said that no one should squabble over the issue, which is being investigated by competent agencies.

In an interview with a Hindi daily, Modi said the Lok Sabha Speaker is taking necessary steps and that it was important to unravel the intentions behind it. “It is equally important to go in-depth as to who these elements are. Solutions should be found with one mind,” he said, stressing that everyone should avoid debate over such topics.

Modi added that the probe agencies are investigating the incident and taking stringent measures, noting that it is equally necessary to go to the root of the people behind it and their motives.

The PM’s remarks came amid the Opposition’s demand for a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah and a debate on the incident. As many as 14 Opposition MPs have been suspended from both Houses when they trooped into the well of Houses demanding a statement from the home minister. The PM termed the breach as “painful and a matter of concern.” “All efforts should also be made to look for a solution with collective spirit. Everyone should avoid squabbling over such an issue.”

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two persons—Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D—jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

On December 13, two persons had jumped from the visitors’ gallery into the Lok Sabha chamber and were pounced upon by some members and the House marshals. Six persons have been arrested. The PM also told the interviewer that he considered January 22 — the day the idol of Lord Ram would be installed in the sanctum sanctorum of Ram temple in Ayodhya — as a very special day for him. “This happiness is not going to be only of Modi. This is an opportunity for the happiness and satisfaction of 140 crore people. For me, this opportunity is meant to bring ‘Ayodhya to every House, Ram to every house’,” he said.

In reply to another query, the PM said no power can now bring back Article 370 in J&K. About the recent Supreme Court verdict on the abrogation of Article 370, he said the top court has put its stamp of approval on government’s decision.

On BJP picking relatively new and little-known leaders as chief ministers in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the PM said the leaders have lots of experience and hard work behind them. “The truth is that they are not new. They have done hard work and have experience,” he said. He also said that the recent BJP victory in three states showed that the party was set to score a historic win again in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He asserted that his government was committed to taking forward the resolve of a developed India. He said the three states rejected instability and politics of selfishness in the country. He said winning the hearts of the people was more important than counting seats. “I try to win hearts, if I work hard, then the people themselves fill my bag,” he said.

He said India was working towards achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047 and youth have become carriers of prosperous India. Prior to the PM’s statements, LS speaker on Saturday in a letter to lawmakers said that the investigation into the security breach was being conducted and a high power committee has also been made to review the security of the Parliament complex.

