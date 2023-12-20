Police complaint against TMC MP for mimicry of Vice-Prez in Parliament complex

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An advocate has filed a complaint against Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee for his mimicry of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on the premises of the Parliament complex.

Banerjee derisively mimicked Dhankhar during the opposition's protest on the stairs of Parliament on Tuesday against the suspension of MPs, drawing strong condemnation from the ruling BJP.

Rahul Gandhi was seen making a video of the performance by Banerjee who appeared to mimic the way Dhankhar walked by leaning forward and made reference to having a spine.

READ MORE | Dismayed over humiliation of vice president in Parliament complex: President Murmu

"A complaint was given by advocate Abhishek Gautam at Defence Colony Police station on Tuesday evening. We have forwarded it to the New Delhi district police," a police officer said.

Gautam in his complaint said the video was made with an "intention to insult and defame the Vice-President of India, his caste as well as his background of farmer and as a lawyer".

He demanded that an FIR be registered under the appropriate sections of IPC and the IT Act against the TMC MP and others seen in the video.

The issue was also raised by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar in the House after the video clip of mimicry was aired on TV news channels. Dhankhar vented his anguish in Rajya Sabha, saying he was personally hurt as his farmer and Jat backgrounds were targeted.

"Imagine what must be going through my heart when your senior leader videographs a Member of Parliament mocking the institution of the chairman," he said.

READ MORE | V-P mimicry politics: PM Modi speaks with Dhankhar, calls parody 'abject theatrics' of some MPs

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: An advocate has filed a complaint against Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee for his mimicry of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on the premises of the Parliament complex. Banerjee derisively mimicked Dhankhar during the opposition's protest on the stairs of Parliament on Tuesday against the suspension of MPs, drawing strong condemnation from the ruling BJP. Rahul Gandhi was seen making a video of the performance by Banerjee who appeared to mimic the way Dhankhar walked by leaning forward and made reference to having a spine.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); READ MORE | Dismayed over humiliation of vice president in Parliament complex: President Murmu "A complaint was given by advocate Abhishek Gautam at Defence Colony Police station on Tuesday evening. We have forwarded it to the New Delhi district police," a police officer said. Gautam in his complaint said the video was made with an "intention to insult and defame the Vice-President of India, his caste as well as his background of farmer and as a lawyer". He demanded that an FIR be registered under the appropriate sections of IPC and the IT Act against the TMC MP and others seen in the video. The issue was also raised by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar in the House after the video clip of mimicry was aired on TV news channels. Dhankhar vented his anguish in Rajya Sabha, saying he was personally hurt as his farmer and Jat backgrounds were targeted. "Imagine what must be going through my heart when your senior leader videographs a Member of Parliament mocking the institution of the chairman," he said. READ MORE | V-P mimicry politics: PM Modi speaks with Dhankhar, calls parody 'abject theatrics' of some MPs Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp