CM Eknath Shinde hits out at Uddhav Thackeray over corruption charges

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on the last day of Maharashtra state assembly’s winter session reads out the various allegedly corruption scandals BMC during the pandemic ruled by Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

CM Eknath Shinde said that during the pandemic, in BMC, a lot of corruption took place in different work and even alleged that the customized tenders were made to suit the relatives and people close to Uddhav Thackeray.

Shinde alleged that Varun Sardesai, cousin brother of Aaditya Thackeray bagged the maximum tender during the previous government.

He said that the stories of the corruption of BMC are more interesting than Arabian Nights and myths.

“The central investigative agency Enforcement Directorate and CAG carried out a probe and several facts emerged. People were struggling to live their lives, but on the other side, the ruling party people were looting the system. It is like eating the butter from the mouth of the dead person,” Shinde alleged.

CM Eknath Shinde alleged the road construction company from Uttar Pradesh bagged the major contract in Mumbai; it started with Penguin Park at Jijamata Udyan at Byculla.

“Highway was a road construction company but was given contracts other than road construction. This company was even given a contract to set up an oxygen plant during the pandemic. Another person, who runs a mercantile shop in a suburb of Mumbai, was also given the oxygen plant contract. The firm failed to complete the oxygen plant work as per schedule. It was fined Rs 9 crore for delay in work, but only Rs 3 crore was recovered.

The firm was given different contracts such as with water purifiers and supplying of fish to penguins. Fake doctors were also hired during the pandemic to earn money,” Shinde alleged.

He said due to the incompetence of the firm giving the health-related work without any experience, the health facility suffered a lot.

Shinde said that he did not want to read out such details of corruption, but Shiv Sena (UBT) reads all the wild allegations against them every day and therefore he has to speak out.

“Oppositions before making allegations, should think twice, otherwise I will bring more such details into the public domain. These people also committed corruption in Khichadi, the contractor provided less quantity of Khichadi (100 gm) against the actual contract of 300 gm. The probe is on and it was also revealed the money was paid through the cheque,” he added.

