Three new laws will be implemented in a day or two, waiting for UOI's fresh notification: Legal experts

NEW DELHI: The three new laws, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Act, will replace the old British colonial era Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, and the new law should be implemented in a day or two as soon as the Central government would bring this through the latest notification, legal experts said.

Noted Constitutional and top Legal expert of India and senior Supreme Court lawyer, P D T Achary, while talking to TNIE, said that as soon as the UOI brings this in a fresh notification and from that time onwards, the new law would be implemented. "Generally it takes a day or two to bring a new notification. So in this 3 new law case also, I think the govt of India will bring the new and fresh notification to implement the new law," Achary told TNIE.

President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent yesterday to the three new criminal justice (laws) bills, recently approved by the Parliament.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Act (BSA) will replace the colonial-era Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and Indian Evidence Act (IEA) of 1872.

These three new laws aim to provide better and clearer definitions of the offences and punishments related to crimes and also better dispensation of justice to litigants.

Another legal expert, former Additional Solicitor General (ASG) and senior Supreme Court lawyer, K C Kaushik, also echoed similar voices with Achary and felt that the new law will be implemented in a day or two, as the govt has to bring it through a notification to implement the three new laws.

Another legal expert, Geeta Luthra said that yes, as per law, the government would bring fresh notification and the three new laws would be implemented then. It may take a day or maybe two or three.

