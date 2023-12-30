PM inaugurates redeveloped Ayodhya railway station, flags off eight trains

By PTI

AYODHYA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a roadshow after his arrival here and inaugurated the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station and flagged off two Amrit Bharat and six Vande Bharat trains, some virtually.

He will also inaugurate an airport and lay the foundation stones for a slew of development projects for Uttar Pradesh.

People in large numbers who had gathered along the roadshow's route from the airport to the railway station waved and greeted the prime minister.

Modi greeted people from his car, and at one point, opened the door of his vehicle to wave back at them. People showered flower petals and raised slogans in his praise.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the

gathering during a roadshow ahead of the inauguration

of a redeveloped station in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)

The prime minister also witnessed performances by cultural troupes along the route.

In a post on X, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who received Modi, said, "Hearty welcome and greetings to respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji in Shri Ayodhya Dham."

After inaugurating the station, the prime minister took a tour of the facility. He was accompanied by Adityanath, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and others. Modi was briefed by Vaishnaw about the station.

Phase I of the redeveloped station -- Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station -- has been completed at a cost of more than Rs 240 crore.

The three-storey railway station building is equipped with features such as lifts, escalators, food plazas, shops for puja needs, cloakrooms, child care rooms, and waiting halls.

The station building is "accessible for all" and an "IGBC certified green station building", according to the officials The prime minister flagged off two new Amrit Bharat trains -- the Darbhanga-Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express and the Malda Town-Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminus (Bengaluru) Amrit Bharat Express.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off a train during the inauguration

of redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Station, in Ayodhya | PTI

He also flagged off six new Vande Bharat Trains.

These include the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express, the Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express, the Coimbatore-Bangalore Cantt Vande Bharat Express, the Mangalore-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express, the Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express and the Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Vande Bharat Express.

Modi will also participate in a public programme where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of development projects worth more than Rs 15,700 crore for Uttar Pradesh.

These include projects worth about Rs 11,100 crore for the development of Ayodhya and its surrounding areas and projects worth about Rs 4,600 crore related to other works across Uttar Pradesh.

This visit by the prime minister comes just ahead of the 'pran pratishtha' or consecration ceremony of the Ram temple here.

The temple is currently under construction here, with the consecration ceremony to be held on January 22, which will be attended by the prime minister.

