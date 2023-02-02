Jharkhand HC takes suo motu cognizance of high-rise building fire which killed 14

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday took suo-moto cognizance into the massive fire incident which engulfed a multi-storied residential building at Dhanbad on Tuesday claiming 14 lives, including 10 women and three children.

Nearly two dozen people also received serious burn injuries after a major fire broke out on the second floor of 'Ashirwad Tower' in the Joraphatak area of Dhanbad, around 160 km from the state capital Ranchi. They have been admitted to Shaheed Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital (SNMMCH) in Dhanbad.

“The Jharkhand High Court has taken suo-moto cognizance into the incident of fire which took place in Dhanbad on Tuesday and the matter will be heard on Thursday,” said Piyush Chitresh, junior counsel at the office of Advocate General.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced Rs 4 lakh compensation for the family members of those who lost their near and dear ones in the fire incident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the devastating fire and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next-of-kin of the deceased. PM Modi also announced that an amount of Rs 50,000 each has also been sanctioned for the injured in the incident.

Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out at, multi-storey building in Dhanbad. (Photo | PTI)

According to officials, the fire broke out at around 6 pm at the Ashirwad Tower apartment under the Bank More police station jurisdiction, which was brought under control after a four-hour operation. As many as 40 fire tenders were roped in to dodge the fire, they said.

An official communiqué from the district administration stated that the fire started on the third floor.

Fourteen people died in the incident, while the injured people have been rescued and hospitalized, it said.

“A total of 14 deaths have been confirmed so far, including 10 women, three children and a male. Those who got injured are out of danger, said,” Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Singh. He, however, refused to comment on the reason behind the fire as the investigation was still on.

The Deputy Commissioner has issued an investigation into the matter by forming a committee.

Locals revealed that the fire apparently was caused due to an earthen lamp (diya) while performing a ritual on the third floor, which engulfed the flat located just above it on the fourth floor, killing 14 persons of the same family. People had assembled there to attend a marriage ceremony.

Some were charred to death, while many died of suffocation, sources claimed.

Notably, barring minor burn injuries, none of the people died in the flat on the third floor where the fire started.

