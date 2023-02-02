Home Nation

Only women, 'Shudras' can feel pain of 'derogatory' remarks made against them in guise of religion: Maurya

He compared the pain of women and 'Shudras' with that of Mahatma Gandhi after he was thrown out of a train by Britishers.

Published: 02nd February 2023 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2023 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

Keshav_Prasad_Maurya_PTI

UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya (File | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party national general secretary Swami Prasad Maurya on Thursday said only women and "Shudras" can feel the pain of the "derogatory" remarks made against them in the guise of religion.

Maurya, a prominent OBC leader in Uttar Pradesh, recently made headlines for his comments on Ramcharitmanas - a 16th-century poem, saying that its certain verses "insult" a large section of the society on the basis of caste and demanded that those be "banned".

He compared the pain of women and 'Shudras' with that of Mahatma Gandhi after he was thrown out of a train by Britishers.

"The pain caused by the insult and misbehaviour the British had meted out to Gandhiji on a train by saying 'Indians are dogs' was only felt by him. Similarly, the pain caused by the derogatory comments made against women and Shudras in the guise of religion are only felt by them," Maurya said in a tweet in Hindi.

A cabinet minister in the previous BJP government in the state, Maurya had resigned and joined the SP before the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

He contested the election from the Fazilnagar Assembly seat in the Kushinagar district but lost.

He was later sent to the legislative council by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

On January 24, an FIR was registered against Maurya at the Hazratganj police station over his controversial comments on the "Ramcharitmanas", police said.

The case was registered following a complaint from Shivendra Mishra, a resident of the Aishbagh locality in the Bazar Khala area of Lucknow.

Another FIR was registered against Maurya and others on January 29 at the PGI police station.

The case was registered on a complaint from Satnam Singh Lavi, who alleged that the act of burning the copies of the "Ramcharitmanas" posed a threat to peace, police said.

ALSO READ | 'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swami Prasad Maurya Ramcharitmanas
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp