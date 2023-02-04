Home Nation

'Will safeguard habitations, livelihoods of common man': L-G on anti-encroachment drive in J&K

The drive has drawn severe criticism from almost all major political parties and also triggered protests in certain pockets.

Published: 04th February 2023 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU:  Amid growing concerns over the ongoing anti-encroachment drive, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has assured people that the administration will safeguard the habitants and the livelihood of the common man.

He dismissed as "misinformation" the claim that the common man will be impacted in the anti-encroachment drive launched last month across Jammu and Kashmir.

The drive has drawn severe criticism from almost all major political parties and also triggered protests in certain pockets.

"I want to assure the people that the administration will safeguard the habitations and livelihoods of the common man.

Only influential and powerful people who misused their position and violated the law to encroach upon the state land would face the law of the land," Sinha said after inaugurating Civil Services Officers Institute (CSOI) here on Friday.

"Only those people who have grabbed land illegally are facing eviction.

ALSO READ | Protest against anti-encroachment drive in Jammu locality continues

I have personally directed the deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police to closely monitor (the drive) and ensure no innocent person is affected in any manner," the LG said.

Referring to the CSOI, Sinha said it will promote welfare of officers, and their families and build close cooperation and interaction to reinforce democratic values.

ALSO READ | Anti-encroachment drive, BJP's new weapon to persecute J&K people: Mehbooba

"I am confident CSOI in Jammu and Kashmir will render yeoman service to the Union Territory with systematic and continuous improvement in governance through seminars and debates on civil administration," he said.

He said the institute will work as a bridge between different fields of civil administration and officers will get the opportunity to learn a lot from each other's experiences.

"CSOI will strengthen the ethos of good governance and will evolve into a centre for meaningful discussion on economic growth and social change," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manoj Sinha Jammu anti-encroachment drive
India Matters
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar (Photo | PTI)
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar handed 21-month ban after failing dope test 
Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)
Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia violence case
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)
'BJP govt fighting with everyone': Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre not to interfere in other's work
TMC leader Saket Gokhale. (Photo| Twitter)
ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide in PMLA case against TMC functionary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp