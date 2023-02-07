Home Nation

Budget has something for all sections, poor people's interests always at centre: PM Modi

Addressing the first BJP parliamentary party meeting after the budget was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, Modi said no one is calling it a "chunavi budget".

Published: 07th February 2023 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2023 05:43 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday (Photo | PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the recent Union Budget has something for every section of society and asserted that the interests of the poor have been at the centre of every budget presented by his government.

Addressing the first BJP parliamentary party meeting after the budget was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, Modi said no one is calling it a "chunavi budget" (budget influenced by polls) even though it was the last full-fledged one before the next year's Lok Sabha election.

Overall development and the interests of every section of society have driven the budget proposals, he added.

Even those who are ideologically opposed to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have welcomed the budget, Union minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters, quoting Modi's speech to the MPs.

Asking the MPs to inform their constituents, including the poor and middle class, about the relevant aspects of the budget, Modi recalled his electoral experiences as the chief minister of Gujarat to say that when work is recognised by people, there is nothing like anti-incumbency, sources said.

Underscoring the wide acceptance of the budget, the prime minister said it is at times difficult to cater to everyone's taste at a family function of merely 25 guests, but the budget proposals have managed to meet the expectations of different sections of society in the country of more than 130 crore people.

Modi highlighted his involvement with budgets over the years, noting that he has been associated with about 25 of them, including as the Gujarat chief minister between 2001 and 2014, and 10 of them, including interim budgets, at the Centre.

ALSO READ | 'How much money did Adani give to BJP?': Rahul tears into the BJP government

The prime minister also asked the MPs, especially those from cities, to organise sports meets, noting that there is a view that youngsters in urban centres are not much involved in sports.

Modi has repeatedly asked lawmakers to organise sports meets. In his address, Modi said India has organised about 20 G20-related meets at different places so far and foreign guests have appreciated their conduct.

ALSO READ | Ruckus in Lok Sabha as Opposition alleges BJP member glorified 'Sati' practice

He also spoke about a devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria and noted that India is providing all possible assistance. Modi also recalled a 2001 earthquake in Gujarat, noting the scale of the tragedy and how he can relate to the situation in these countries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Union budget
India Matters
Lawyer Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras High Court. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
Advocate Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras HC; SC dismisses petition against her
Journalist Rana Ayyub (Photo | Rana Ayyub Twitter)
PMLA case: SC dismisses plea of journalist Rana Ayyub challenging summons by Ghaziabad court
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
Most Adani group companies rise in morning trade, AEL gains 5 per cent
Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Delhi Government hasn't agreed to provide financial support to RRTS corridors: Hardeep Singh Puri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp