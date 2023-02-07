Home Nation

National Archer’s tea stall dismantled by administration; goes jobless again

According to Deepti, again she will have to start from scratch to earn a livelihood in order to repay the loan amount. 

Published: 07th February 2023 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2023 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

Archer Deepti Kumari

Archer Deepti Kumari at her tea shop in Ranchi | Express

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: National archer Deepti Kumari, who had been selling tea at his makeshift tea stall on the roadside in Ranchi to repay the loan taken by her mother for purchasing archery kit for her, goes jobless again as her tea stall was removed by the municipal body during preparations for the upcoming G20 meet.

According to Deepti, again she will have to start from scratch to earn a livelihood in order to repay the loan amount. 

Notably, Archer Deepti Kumari who has won more than 100 medals in her career has been selling tea in Ranchi to repay the loan taken by her mother from a Self Help Group for purchasing professional equipment for her. Unfortunately, all her dreams were shattered as she had to quit archery after the bow, purchased from the loan amount, was broken and she could not afford another one due to the poor financial condition of her family.

She had seen a ray of hope after money started pouring into her account from across the country after her ordeal was reported prominently in The New Indian Express, but it was not enough for obtaining new types of equipment for her. As of now, she is clueless that what to do next.

ALSO READ| Ranchi: Saddled with broken bow, archer now sells tea

“I don’t know what to do next. I can’t go back to Lohardaga with all these stuff as they are demanding Rs 15000 for transportation. I have left half of the stuff there only as I don’t have money to bring them home as transportation will cost more than the goods itself,” said Deepti. She has no idea what to do now, but she will have to start from scratch again as she has to repay the loan amount, she added.

According to Deepti, Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC) people came to her stall all of a sudden to confiscate everything saying that they have been asked to remove the encroachment.

“I literally started crying before them then they gave me two hours time to remove my stuff from there. I requested them to give me space anywhere in Ranchi so that I run my stall so that I would be able to repay the loan amount, but all in vain,” said Deepti.

Finally, she took all her stuff to the rented accommodation and now mulling on what she can do to earn a livelihood, she added.

When contacted, Ranchi Mayor Asha Lakra informed that Ranchi Municipal Corporation has begun cleaning the state capital ahead of the G20 meeting on March 20 – 21, and hence, all the encroachment is being removed. She, however, said that she will ask the RMC CEO to look into the matter and return her stuff if they have seized anything.

“Meanwhile, Deepti can shift her tea stall to some other place till the G20 meet concludes in Ranchi. But the government should look into the matter and take some initiative so that she does not have to sell tea anymore. Even, I appeal to Chief Minster to help her out so that she can continue her game,” said the Mayor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
archer Deepti Kumari G20 Tea stall
India Matters
Lawyer Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras High Court. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
Advocate Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras HC; SC dismisses petition against her
Journalist Rana Ayyub (Photo | Rana Ayyub Twitter)
PMLA case: SC dismisses plea of journalist Rana Ayyub challenging summons by Ghaziabad court
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
Most Adani group companies rise in morning trade, AEL gains 5 per cent
Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Delhi Government hasn't agreed to provide financial support to RRTS corridors: Hardeep Singh Puri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp