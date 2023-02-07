National Archer’s tea stall dismantled by administration; goes jobless again

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: National archer Deepti Kumari, who had been selling tea at his makeshift tea stall on the roadside in Ranchi to repay the loan taken by her mother for purchasing archery kit for her, goes jobless again as her tea stall was removed by the municipal body during preparations for the upcoming G20 meet.

According to Deepti, again she will have to start from scratch to earn a livelihood in order to repay the loan amount.

Notably, Archer Deepti Kumari who has won more than 100 medals in her career has been selling tea in Ranchi to repay the loan taken by her mother from a Self Help Group for purchasing professional equipment for her. Unfortunately, all her dreams were shattered as she had to quit archery after the bow, purchased from the loan amount, was broken and she could not afford another one due to the poor financial condition of her family.

She had seen a ray of hope after money started pouring into her account from across the country after her ordeal was reported prominently in The New Indian Express, but it was not enough for obtaining new types of equipment for her. As of now, she is clueless that what to do next.

“I don’t know what to do next. I can’t go back to Lohardaga with all these stuff as they are demanding Rs 15000 for transportation. I have left half of the stuff there only as I don’t have money to bring them home as transportation will cost more than the goods itself,” said Deepti. She has no idea what to do now, but she will have to start from scratch again as she has to repay the loan amount, she added.

According to Deepti, Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC) people came to her stall all of a sudden to confiscate everything saying that they have been asked to remove the encroachment.

“I literally started crying before them then they gave me two hours time to remove my stuff from there. I requested them to give me space anywhere in Ranchi so that I run my stall so that I would be able to repay the loan amount, but all in vain,” said Deepti.

Finally, she took all her stuff to the rented accommodation and now mulling on what she can do to earn a livelihood, she added.

When contacted, Ranchi Mayor Asha Lakra informed that Ranchi Municipal Corporation has begun cleaning the state capital ahead of the G20 meeting on March 20 – 21, and hence, all the encroachment is being removed. She, however, said that she will ask the RMC CEO to look into the matter and return her stuff if they have seized anything.

“Meanwhile, Deepti can shift her tea stall to some other place till the G20 meet concludes in Ranchi. But the government should look into the matter and take some initiative so that she does not have to sell tea anymore. Even, I appeal to Chief Minster to help her out so that she can continue her game,” said the Mayor.

