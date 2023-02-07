Home Nation

Petition in Bihar court against RSS chief Bhagwat over 'anti-Brahmin' remark

The petitioner alleged that a recent statement made by the RSS chief had "hurt the religious sentiments of Pandits."

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (File Photo | ANI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: A complaint case has been filed in Bihar against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat over his remark that "Pandits divided society for their own interests."

The case has been filed by a Muzaffarpur-based advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha under various sections of IPC. In the complaint, Ojha alleged that the RSS chief's statement had "hurt the religious sentiments of Pandits." Ojha said the case has been listed for hearing on February 20.

The RSS chief during an event in Mumbai on Sunday, said, "Castes were created by Pandits and not God. God has made every human being equal but Pundits divided society into castes for their own benefits."

Meanwhile, the RSS, on Monday, clarified that Bhagwat did not refer to any particular caste and had used the word 'Pandit' to reference 'scholars' and not 'Brahmins'.

Ojha is known for filing a series of complaints against Bollywood actors to politicians across the country.

Ojha, in his latest petition, prayed that Bhagwat, be booked under IPC sections 504 and 506 relating to hurt caused to religious feelings and breach of public peace. He alleged that the RSS chief made such a statement keeping in view of vote bank politics.

"He (Bhagwat) intended to create division in society," Ojha added.

