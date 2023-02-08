Home Nation

Gurugram couple held for torture, sexual assault of minor domestic help

The couple made the minor girl work and also beat her mercilessly daily.

Published: 08th February 2023 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

GURUGRAM: A couple was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly torturing and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl who worked for them as a domestic help, police said.

A joint team of police and Sakhi, a one-stop crisis centre, on Tuesday, rescued a 14-year-old girl hired by the couple to care for their child.

Several injuries were found on her hands, feet, and mouth, they said.

According to the complaint filed by Pinky Malik, the Sakhi centre in-charge, the girl from Ranchi (Jharkhand) was hired through a placement agency.

The couple made her work and also beat her mercilessly daily.

Along with not letting her sleep the whole night, they also didn't give her any food.

Her mouth was completely swollen while injury marks were found everywhere on her body, Malik alleged.

The girl has been admitted to a hospital in critical condition. She is still under treatment, police said.

According to the police, the arrested couple is identified as Manish Khattar (36) and his wife Kamaljeet Kaur (34), residents of New Colony.

Kaur is a public relations officer with a private firm while his husband works with an insurance company, they said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the couple hired the girl five months ago to take care of their three-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

During this period, both the husband and the wife used to beat her daily.

She was also sexually harassed, the police said.

The child used to eat leftover food thrown in the dustbin after not being given food.

An FIR was registered against the couple under sections 323 (causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and the POCSO Act at the New Colony police station.

"We have arrested the accused couple who confessed to the crime," said Inspector Dinkar, the SHO of New Colony police station.

