NIA registers fresh case against five PFI activists in Bihar's Muzaffarpur after 'recruitment drive'

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against banned Popular Front of India (PFI) activists in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district for carrying out the recruitment of youths and holding training sessions for its cadres.

Muzaffarpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rakesh Kumar said on Wednesday that FIR was lodged at Baruraj police station in the district against five PFI activists on basis of a statement of National Investigation Agency (NIA) inspector Vikas Kumar.

“Investigation is on. More information will come to light in days to come,” SSP Kumar said, adding that Bihar ATS (anti-terrorist squad) has also been roped in to assist NIA in an operation against PFI in the district.

Mohmmad Belal alias Irshad, a resident of Harpur Kisuni in East Champaran, Riyaz Maroof alias Bablu, a resident of Kuawan under Mehsi police station in East Champaran, Yakoob Khan alias Sultan Usman, a resident of Mogalpur under Mehsi police station in East Champaran, Mohammad Afroz, a resident of Kasba village and Kadir, a resident of Parsauni in Muzaffarpur district has been naming as accused in the FIR.

Altogether six PFI suspects have been detained for interrogation by NIA, who revealed that recruitment was being done in border districts of Bihar by a banned outfit. Mostly youths from East Champaran and Muzaffarpur were their target.

An investigation conducted by NIA revealed that training camps were organised at Parsauni village under Baruraj police station in Muzaffarpur district after a ban imposed on PFI in September last year. The recruitment process was held at the ancestral house of Mohammad Kadir in Parsauni village in October last year. Raids were conducted at Ahiyapur in Muzaffarpur in search of Yakoob, who is stated to be the main trainer of newly recruited cadres.

During the investigation, it came to light that training sessions of cadres were held under the garb of physical education. Earlier, three PFI activists had revealed that weapons and ammunition were provided for carrying out targeted killing in Bihar to create hatred in society.

