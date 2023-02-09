Home Nation

Patna Diary| Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai: Bihar min to CM Nitish 

The question remains if Jha’s remark is an indication that Nitish will not quit CM post till 2025.

Published: 09th February 2023

Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)

Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai: Bihar min to Nitish 
‘Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai’ (tiger is alive), commented Bihar water resources minister Sanjay Jha while summing up Nitish Kumar’s busy itinerary during the ongoing ‘Samadhan Yatra’. Jha’s remark was music to Nitish’s ears at a time when he has chalked out his plans to bring maximum number of anti-BJP parties on a single platform ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Nitish has already made it clear that he would visit various states of the country for a broader opposition unity after the assembly’s budget session. The question remains if Jha’s remark is an indication that Nitish will not quit CM post till 2025.

Engineer opens tea stall in Bhagalpur
Deepak Yadav, a graduate from a Bengaluru based engineering college, opened his tea stall at Tilka Majhi chowk in Bhagalpur town recently. The name of his tea stall is unique and reflects Deepak’s dream to become a millionaire someday. Deepak decided to try his new business after he got fed up with his repeated attempts to get a job of his choice. He returned to his native town Bhagalpur and opened a tea stall on roadside. Taking a dig at deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav for his promise to provide 10 lakh jobs, Deepak said, “If he would have kept his promise, why a graduate need to open a tea stall.”

IT raid on JDU MLC, former jalebi seller 
JD (U) MLC Radha Charan Sah, a former ‘jalebi’ (a spiral shaped crisp and juicy sweet) seller used to sell jalebis outside Ara railway station in the 70’s until he climbed the ladders of success, building a business empire worth several crores of rupees. Later, he also became an MLC through his political connections. Income tax sleuths were surprised when they detected unaccounted wealth worth `80 lakh during their searches. Sah will now be questioned by the officers on his sources of income. However, no official statement came from the I-T department.

