Congress hits back at PM Modi over Nehru surname remark in Rajya Sabha

PM Modi, in a speech in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, asked why the Gandhis were ashamed of using the Nehru surname.

Published: 10th February 2023 10:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 10:02 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Asking who in India uses their maternal grandfather's surname, the Congress on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks on the Gandhis not using the Nehru name and said he doesn't have the basic understanding of Indian culture.

"Only god can save the country," AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala told reporters a day after PM Modi, in a speech in the Rajya Sabha, asked why the Gandhis were ashamed of using the Nehru surname.

"Someone who is sitting in such a responsible position does not know or understand the culture of India...will speak like this....You can ask any person in the country, who uses the maternal grandfather's surname?" Surjewala told a press conference at the party headquarters in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

"If he does not even have this basic understanding of India's culture, then only God can save this country," Surjewala said.

In his speech in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi targeted the Congress which has criticised the government for ignoring Jawaharlal Nehru's efforts in nation-building.

"...if Nehru ji's name is left out by us, we would correct our mistake as he was the first prime minister of the country. But I do not understand why anyone from his clan is afraid of keeping Nehru surname? Is there any shame in having the Nehru surname? What is the shame? When the family is not ready to accept such a great personality, why do you keep questioning us," he said.

The prime minister also criticised Nehru and former prime minister Indira Gandhi for repeatedly using Article 356 of the Constitution to topple state governments led by non-Congress parties.

