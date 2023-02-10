Home Nation

ThinkEdu Conclave reflects the mood and spirit of nation: PM

Education is crucial for the harmonious development of an individual and the society – Narendra Modi.

Published: 10th February 2023 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi on Monday virtually unveiled the model of a proposed memorial dedicated to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. (Photo | PTI)

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a signed message hailing the eleventh edition of ThinkEdu, the flagship education conclave of The New Indian Express group.

In his message, the PM said: "It's a pleasure to learn about the 11th edition of ThinkEdu on the theme of - 'New India:  Rising for the World'. The subject of the deliberations at this year's annual education conclave of The New Indian Express reflects the mood and spirit of the Nation.

"I'm sure that the gathering of educationists, academicians, edupreneurs, policy makers, social scientists, spiritual leaders, intellectual leaders and students will lead to a vibrant exchange of thoughts on the critical importance of education sector for the all-round.

Education is crucial for the harmonious development of án individual and the society. Our nation is blessed with a long continuous tradition of giving knowledge and central place in life and society."

The full message:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ThinkEdu Prime Minister Narendra Modi
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp