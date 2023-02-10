ThinkEdu Conclave reflects the mood and spirit of nation: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a signed message hailing the eleventh edition of ThinkEdu, the flagship education conclave of The New Indian Express group.

In his message, the PM said: "It's a pleasure to learn about the 11th edition of ThinkEdu on the theme of - 'New India: Rising for the World'. The subject of the deliberations at this year's annual education conclave of The New Indian Express reflects the mood and spirit of the Nation.

"I'm sure that the gathering of educationists, academicians, edupreneurs, policy makers, social scientists, spiritual leaders, intellectual leaders and students will lead to a vibrant exchange of thoughts on the critical importance of education sector for the all-round.

Education is crucial for the harmonious development of án individual and the society. Our nation is blessed with a long continuous tradition of giving knowledge and central place in life and society."

The full message:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a signed message hailing the eleventh edition of ThinkEdu, the flagship education conclave of The New Indian Express group. In his message, the PM said: "It's a pleasure to learn about the 11th edition of ThinkEdu on the theme of - 'New India: Rising for the World'. The subject of the deliberations at this year's annual education conclave of The New Indian Express reflects the mood and spirit of the Nation. "I'm sure that the gathering of educationists, academicians, edupreneurs, policy makers, social scientists, spiritual leaders, intellectual leaders and students will lead to a vibrant exchange of thoughts on the critical importance of education sector for the all-round. Education is crucial for the harmonious development of án individual and the society. Our nation is blessed with a long continuous tradition of giving knowledge and central place in life and society." The full message: