Minds meet at Thinkedu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To concur, dissent, or agree to disagree! The 11th edition of The New Indian Express ThinkEdu Conclave, which opened to a series of discussions and debates in Chennai, did not fail to keep up with its rich legacy. The two-day education conclave that began at ITC Grand Chola on Thursday turned out to be a gathering of India’s intellectual best that had come together to present perspectives on contemporary issues.

“Education has been allotted the highest-ever budgetary funding of Rs 1.12 lakh crore this year keeping the aspirations of the Amrit Peedhi (youth power) in mind,” said Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister, in his address to the august crowd. According to him, the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, a “philosophical document”, will cater to this need.

While delivering the inaugural address, UU Lalit, former Chief Justice of India, said the objective of law is not different from other branches of knowledge, which is to usher in a transition from darkness to enlightenment. In the Q&A session that ensued, he said there is no need for a change in the collegium system.

Day 1 of the conclave was packed with several interesting sessions with thinkers, educators, changemakers, professors, vice-chancellors and politicians making a conscious effort to present an array of subjects to public discourse. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Tamil Nadu finance minister, was at his candid best when he made a forceful argument on TN’s growth model.

ALSO READ | ThinkEdu Conclave reflects the mood and spirit of nation: PM

The hallmark of the TN model is the human capital and a harmonious society, he said. “The focus on human development sets apart the Tamil Nadu model or Dravidian model. In a stratified society, where education and opportunities are restricted for some, you can’t have a weighted average productive workforce.”

Rajasthan Congress MLA Sachin Pilot raised concerns over the negative impact of social media on political discourse and urged parties to engage in respectful discussions. “We cannot spend political capital trying to rewrite history. We need to focus on the future,” he said while taking a dig at the BJP for “rewriting history and not focusing on real issues”.

Former CM of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, who spent eight months in detention, abhorred the way arbitrary arrests were being made in J&K post the abolition of Article 370 for showing dissent. He said it goes against the principles of India, a country born out of dissent. He expressed hope for a positive outcome on the case related to Article 370 currently in the SC.

“If India is the mother of democracy, then I believe dissent is democracy’s firstborn child,” he said. Speaking about transition and blend of old and new styles in cinema, renowned filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan made some straightforward observations on the art of filmmaking. Cinema is a “collective experience”, he said.

More such engaging sessions are expected on the Second Day as well, which will begin with a session comprising Jagadesh Kumar, UGC chairman, and S Vaidhyasubramaniam, vice-chancellor, SASTRA University. Later, Anil Sahasabudhe, chairman of NETF, will speak on adapting to change and MP Varun Gandhi will explain the opportunities and challenges for young India. At the end, actor Vijay Sethupathi will throw light on Art and Life: The Reel Impact. Axilor Ventures’ chairman Kris Gopalakrishnan, Maharashtra MLA Aaditya Thackeray, economist Subramanian Swamy and many others will also be part of various discussions.

CHENNAI: To concur, dissent, or agree to disagree! The 11th edition of The New Indian Express ThinkEdu Conclave, which opened to a series of discussions and debates in Chennai, did not fail to keep up with its rich legacy. The two-day education conclave that began at ITC Grand Chola on Thursday turned out to be a gathering of India’s intellectual best that had come together to present perspectives on contemporary issues. “Education has been allotted the highest-ever budgetary funding of Rs 1.12 lakh crore this year keeping the aspirations of the Amrit Peedhi (youth power) in mind,” said Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister, in his address to the august crowd. According to him, the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, a “philosophical document”, will cater to this need. While delivering the inaugural address, UU Lalit, former Chief Justice of India, said the objective of law is not different from other branches of knowledge, which is to usher in a transition from darkness to enlightenment. In the Q&A session that ensued, he said there is no need for a change in the collegium system. Day 1 of the conclave was packed with several interesting sessions with thinkers, educators, changemakers, professors, vice-chancellors and politicians making a conscious effort to present an array of subjects to public discourse. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Tamil Nadu finance minister, was at his candid best when he made a forceful argument on TN’s growth model. ALSO READ | ThinkEdu Conclave reflects the mood and spirit of nation: PM The hallmark of the TN model is the human capital and a harmonious society, he said. “The focus on human development sets apart the Tamil Nadu model or Dravidian model. In a stratified society, where education and opportunities are restricted for some, you can’t have a weighted average productive workforce.” Rajasthan Congress MLA Sachin Pilot raised concerns over the negative impact of social media on political discourse and urged parties to engage in respectful discussions. “We cannot spend political capital trying to rewrite history. We need to focus on the future,” he said while taking a dig at the BJP for “rewriting history and not focusing on real issues”. Former CM of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, who spent eight months in detention, abhorred the way arbitrary arrests were being made in J&K post the abolition of Article 370 for showing dissent. He said it goes against the principles of India, a country born out of dissent. He expressed hope for a positive outcome on the case related to Article 370 currently in the SC. “If India is the mother of democracy, then I believe dissent is democracy’s firstborn child,” he said. Speaking about transition and blend of old and new styles in cinema, renowned filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan made some straightforward observations on the art of filmmaking. Cinema is a “collective experience”, he said. More such engaging sessions are expected on the Second Day as well, which will begin with a session comprising Jagadesh Kumar, UGC chairman, and S Vaidhyasubramaniam, vice-chancellor, SASTRA University. Later, Anil Sahasabudhe, chairman of NETF, will speak on adapting to change and MP Varun Gandhi will explain the opportunities and challenges for young India. At the end, actor Vijay Sethupathi will throw light on Art and Life: The Reel Impact. Axilor Ventures’ chairman Kris Gopalakrishnan, Maharashtra MLA Aaditya Thackeray, economist Subramanian Swamy and many others will also be part of various discussions.