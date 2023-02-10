Visva-Bharati seeks to undertake joint survey of Amartya Sen's land

By PTI

KOLKATA: After sending two missives to Nobel laureate Amartya Sen alleging that he is occupying parts of land leased to his family in an "unauthorised manner", Visva-Bharati university has said it wants to conduct a joint survey of the land along with the economist's side.

In a statement, the central university sought a suitable date and time from the economist for the exercise.

"With reference to our earlier letters, this is to inform you that the university wants to survey/demarcate jointly the land mutated in your favour for the residual period of lease as per lease deal executed on October 27, 1943 vide resolution no 8 dated September 3, 2006 of the executive council of Visva Bharati and communicated to you on October 31, 2006," the letter said on Thursday.

The university said it will take two days to complete the survey which is needed to clear the air.

Visva-Bharati has been claiming that Sen is in possession of 1.38 acres of land which is in excess of his entitlement of 1.25 acres. The economist repeatedly denied the charge.

There was no reaction to this proposal for a joint survey from Sen's side till now.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee last week came out in support of the economist and handed over land-related documents to the octogenarian during a visit to Birbhum district.

