Rs 25 lakh ex gratia to deceased Maha scribe kin

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra government on Sunday announced Rs 25 lakh financial help to deceased journalist Shashikant Warshie and has made an offer of a job to his family members.

The murder had rocked the state, with journalists staging a protest at the Maharashtra assembly, the Opposition alleging a conspiracy and the state ordering an SIT probe.

Industrialist Uday Samant after meeting with various journalists’ outfits took the decision to give away the Rs 25 lakh aid to the deceased’s family members and a government job to his wife or son.

Samant said that the Rs 10 lakh will be given from the chief minister's relief fund while the remaining Rs 15 lakh from other resources of the state government to Shashikant’s family members. Samant also spoke with state CM Eknath Shinde.

State Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced a special investigation team to probe the death. Following the probe, accused Pandarinath Ambedkar was arrested and remanded to judicial custody till February 14.

