Row over ailing Maharashtra BJP MP Girish Bapat campaigning

Girish Bapat is the senior most BJP leader from Pune and a several time MLA from Kasabha Peth before Mukta Tilak electing in 2019 state assembly. 

Published: 18th February 2023

MUMBAI:  The BJP has come under the fire for forcing its ailing and bedridden Lok Sabha MP Girish Bapat to campaign for the Kasaba Peth by-election. Oppositions said that BJP is an inhuman party and to win the elections, they can go to any extent.

“Recently, I visited Girish Bapat’s residence and he was not well. And now, he was asked to campaign for the BJP. How it is good to ask a bed ridden person to campaign in by-elections that I cannot say,” said NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Girish Bapat is the senior most BJP leader from Pune and a several time MLA from Kasabha Peth before Mukta Tilak electing in 2019 state assembly. 

On last Thursday, Bapat was seen addressing the media with the help of an oxygen cylinder. Earlier, he refused to campaign citing his ill health as reason, but after his meeting with Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Bapat was seen the next day for byelections campaign. On Friday, he was again admitted into the hospital due to deterioration of his health.

